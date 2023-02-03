KC Akali Int’l FC Commences Activities For 2023 Season

..Invites Talented Players For Traveling Opportunities

The management of a fast growing Football Academy/traveling team, KC Akali Int’l FC has commenced open screening for young talented player yearning for professional opportunities in Europe.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the CEO/President of the Club, Mr Kelechi Akali, the team will on Friday begin training activities officially for the season.

Mr Akali who hails from Ngor Okpala LGA and was a goalkeeper during his active days before venturing into business and football players management said the teams camp and training ground is located at Okwu -Uratta road at the back of Kanu Sports Center, IMSU back gate.

“We are officially starting our programs from the season this weekend and we have taken time to secure accommodation for players close to our training ground on Okwu -Uratta road at IMSU back gate behind Kanu Sports Centre.

“This is to enable the coaches and the players full concentration as we specialize on preparing talented young players for professional football career in Europe, Asia and America.

“Let me use this medium to inform all talented young Footballers who have been looking for this kind of opportunity to avail themselves this chance to actualize their Football dream.

He said their training session commences from 7:30am to 9:30am every week day.

Interested players can this number, 07034536468