Heartland Downs Edel FC In NNL’s Oriental Derby

..As Mgt Appreciates Uzodinma, Okoronkwo

A Franklin Oyewole strike made the difference as Heartland got maximum points at home at the Dan Anyiam Stadium against their neighbors, Edel FC (formerly, Nnewi United) in a return leg of the NNL second stanza.

Coach of the Naze Millionaires, Christian Obi tweaked his team ahead of the pulsating encounter with the Anambra side.

Captain Nnaemeka Anyanwu returned to the fold after a short injury spell just as Nwogbaga Patrick and Weli Christian made their home debut as Heartland’s top scorer Onyekachi Okafor started from the bench.

The former NPFL and Federation Cup Champions bossed proceedings in the first twenty minutes but failed to break the deadlock..

The opposition will later grow in confidence to battle the host making some dangerous incursions through their well orchestrated long balls although it always well delt with by the Anyanwu led defence.

The scene changed as Franklin Oyewole took things personal in the 45th minute to give Heartland the lead when he controlled a cross inside the box before applying the finish with aplomb with a side foot short that deceived for Heartland keeper, ‘Dogo’ in post for the Nnewi Warriors.

Reacting , Heartland’s Technical Adviser Christian Obi praised the fighting spirit of his lads while promising a better outing in subsequent games .

” We pick our team based on the opposition, I am happy with the result but we could have done better”

On motivation the Coach showered Encomiums on the Sports Commissioner for his fatherly role towards the team.

” We are not lacking anything. The Commissioner has been excellent, we are grateful to his Excellency for such a gift , we promise not to relent untill we achieve our ultimate goal which is to return Heartland to the top flight “

Heartland FC maintained her lead in group B4 with 15 points from 7 matches

The Naze millionaires will in the midweek battle Essien Ayi FC of Cross River for a place in the Federation Cup round of 16 at The Awka Township Stadium before welcoming Cynosure FC of Abakiliki in the league on Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium for the Match day 8 experience of the 2023 NNL.