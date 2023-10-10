Revive State Football Tournaments, Imo FA Urges Sports Commissioner, Okoronkwo 

Chairman of Imo Football Association, Barr Ifeanyi Dike has called on the State government to revive state tournaments to foster unity and discovery of talents.

Dike made the call during a courtesy call on the Imo State Commissioner for Sports, Youths, and Social Development, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo.

He appealed to the Commissioner to initiate processes to restore the Imo Governor’s Cup, the Inter School football tournament saying in the past, they were platforms for the discovery of talents for Heartland football club.

According to him, several Heartland players were discovered via such football tournaments who went on to play for other clubs in Nigeria and beyond.

Dike said “Several Heartland players were discovered through the Governor’s Cup and Inter-school tournaments while as secondary school students and undergraduates, who went on to play for other clubs in Nigeria and beyond. I want to appeal to you to look for a means to revive these tournaments.

“I want to assure you that these tournaments will help to unite our people because as you know, only football unites Nigerians irrespective of our cultural, religious, and ethnic differences. I can tell you for free that these are cheap avenues for football managers to discover fresh talents and export from Imo”, Dike said.

Further, the FA chairman called for partnerships between the association and the Sports ministry, and government and appealed for a bus to convey referees especially during Premier league matches.

On his part, the Sports Commissioner, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo commended the FA board executives for the familiarisation visit even as he congratulated them on their election.

Okoronkwo thanked the board members for what he described as soft landing when he resumed as Commissioner adding that they assisted to ensure the recruitment of Heartland players was on merit.

He thanked the immediate past chairman, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam for his selfless service to the state and country, adding that the former CAF official still has a lot to offer.

The Commissioner pledged his readiness to work towards the promotion of Sports, youths, and winning laurels for the state.

Okoronkwo described Dike as a gentleman adding that with him, the Imo FA will soar.

Immediate past FA Chairman, Uchegbulam who was part of the visit congratulated Okoronkwo and charged him to partner the FA.

Other members who were in attendance include the FA’s Vice chairman, Chief Sylvester Obasi; Chief Charles Nnadi; Chief Sunny Ndubuisi Ekeocha, Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, and Mr Geoffrey Ndudi the Secretary of the FA.

One attachment