Ezengwori Solidarity Football Competition Kicks Off

The Ezengwori Solidarity Football Competition (2 cups for the 2 political zones in Njaba LGA including Nnenasaa and Njaba South/Akah City (5 million each) sponsored by the member representing Njaba state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Beneth Ozioma Worship Ebonine (Ezengwori Njaba) was kicked off last Tuesday at Nnenasaa by the lawmaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon Chief Ebonine noted that the essence of the competition was just to heat up Njaba and unite the people of the area back, adding that they are doing it to stabilize the peace that they have achieved in the Njaba.

He revealed that the kick off of the Njaba South/Akah City will take place on Sunday, 10th December at Umuaka Central Stadium, pointing out that through the competition, talents will be identified who will represent the state and the nation in future national and international competitions.

The lawmaker stated that the tournament was also aimed at distracting youths from crime and other antisocial behaviours that may destroy their future and keep them busy, fruitful and responsible in life.

He reassured his constituents of quality representation, promising to bring dividends of democracy and attract developmental projects for the growth and development of the constituency.