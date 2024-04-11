Former Barcelona and Sporting Lisborn striker, Emmanuel Amuneke has stated that the Super Eagles is Nigeria’s project that whoever is in charge of must do the right things to achieve success.

Amuneke made the assertion on Tuesday in Owerri during a parley with journalists in Owerri also noted that he is not desperate for the job but nurses the ambition to contribute his quota towards the development of our national team.

“The Super Eagles Job is never a do or die affair, it’s Nigeria’s project and who ever is appointed must do the right things for our country.

The Former Zamalek FC of Egypt winger and former African players of the year touched on many issues also urges Nigeria and indeed many African countries to always improve and develop like the Europeans and other developed footballing nations.

Speaking on the possibility of having a consortium of ex-Super Eagles players in charge of the national team, the UEFA licensed Gaffer who has had stint with the Tanzanian National team and won the U-17 FIFA world cup as an Assistant Coach and Head Coach with Nigeria was of the opinion that the persons must be involved, have the capacity and something to offer, as well as be professionals that share same ideology.

On the local players, the former Julius Barger player and Gaffer expressed optimism on the Local players insisting that when they are invited, they have to undergo the learning process and understudy the already established older and foreign based players.

He said incorpoerating players into our league system is key especially those who have represented Nigeria at Youth age competitions noting that everyone will not surgeon to Europe.

The 1994 world cup star who also got Nigeria the goal that earned Nigeria it’s first Olympic gold football medal said the Super Eagles has a chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup but advices that the work is enourmous adding that the oppositions won’t lie down for Nigeria as he called for early preparations and hard work to get the project done.