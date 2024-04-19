Hope For Heartland FC As NPFL Approves Return To Dan Anyiam Stadium

..Naze Millionaires Welcomes 3SC Friday

After weeks of wondering between Awka City Stadium in Anambra State and Enyimba Int’l Stadium, Aba, reprieve seems to have come the way of former league champions, Heartland FC following the provisional approval of the teams return to their ancestral home.

Infonews.com.ng learnt through a media release from the club that;

“The Nigeria Premier Football League has given provisional approval for Heartland FC to return to Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri for their topflight games starting from FRIDAY, April 18th (tomorrow) when the Naze Millionaires face Shooting Stars of Ibadan in a Matchday 31 tie.

“We enjoin our fans in Owerri and its environs to storm the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri to come and cheer the team to victory in our home coming game.

Recall that the league organizers activated suspension of the use of the Dan Anyiam Stadium starting from the commencement of the second stanza of the 2023/24 NPFL league season owing to the inability of the Owerri side to put the stadium in good shape.

The team is currently 19th on the log and would need the support of their darling fans to pull out of the drawing zone with good results both at home and away games.