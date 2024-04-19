ASEF Felicitates With Patron, Prince Ogbonna On His Reinstatement

..Urges Gov To Allow Him Run Entire Sports For Full Devt

The Executive and members of Association of Ex-footballers & Friends, ASEF has congratulated, Hon Prince (Sir) Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” on his reinstatement as Chairman, Imo State Sports Commission by His Excellency, Distinguished Sen Hope Uzodinma, the executive Governor of Imo State.

According to a statement made public by ASEF President, Hon Neville Okere he stated that his members are unanimously in agreement that ‘Ambassador” who is the Patron of their Association and known also as the Professor of Sports, possesses the qualities and contacts to turn the face of sports in Imo positively and that they are pleading with His Excellency to allow him handle all affairs of sports for unified activities and even development in line with the Shared Prosperity 3R administration.

He maintained that his antecedents since his appointment and blue print plan to turn around sports in the state starting from the grassroots to the pinnacle in all facets of sports speaks volume which he noted is very evident in the interface he has had with most sports associations and stake holders in the state indicates good things to come.