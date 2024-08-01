Commendations As 3 Former CENN FC Players Inspire ASFAN To Niger Rep League Trophy Win

..As Nnanna Makes Top Scorers List

The trio of CENN foundation players Idris Ibrahim, Enoch Obasi and Ebuka Ubaji has helped Niger Republic premier league one side ASFAN win the 2023/24 Niger Republic premier league.

The Duo of Ubaji and Obasi who hails from Mbaise in Imo State while Ibrahim hails from the south west made this remarkable contributions in two seasons for the club and has been applauded by CENN foundations manager as true and worthy ambassadors.

CENN foundation has congratulated the three stars and has tagged them worthy Ambassadors of the club, Imo state and Nigeria at large.

The Manager of CENN foundation, Mr Elvis Ugo said;

“Congratulations to ASFAN of Niger Republic for emerging Champions of the just concluded 2023/2024 NRPL, we also applaud the contribution from CENN foundation players, Idris Ibrahim, Enoch Obasi and Ebuka Ubaji. The boys from CENN FC in Imo state for their role in this success. They are true ambassadors.” She concluded.

Meanwhile, another CENN foundation player making the headlines in Niger Republic is Cyprian Nnanna who has made his way to the league’s top scorers list this season.

CENN foundation Manager Elvis Ugo hailed the boys for achieving all this feat saying;

“The boys are not only making CENN proud but they are also making Nigeria proud” he concluded.

CENN football club of Mbaise emerged the champions of the 2022 Imo YSFON mock champions league.