Heartland Back To Life As Naze Millionaires Wins Maiden Dan Anyiam Cup

..Gov Uzodimma Gives Out 350 Club Jerseys To Fans Ahead Oriental Derby Sunday

It was indeed all fun fare at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri Wednesday night as the brand new Heartland FC unveiled their newly acquired players in grand style.

The event which was performed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzidimma, who was ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie “Eze Umuokorobia” saw about 30 new players officially showcased to the fans.

Receiving the players alongside Imo House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Cheif of Staff revealed that the Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma has promised to give out 350 pieces of Heartland jerseys to fans who will attend the clubs first 2024/25 NPFL match on Sunday agains Enyimba FC.

Highlights of the event includes the presentation of the maiden captain of the team then know as Trojans, Leo Nkwocha who led some of his colleagues including Keeper Evans Ukwuegbu, Bobito among others to the Governor and other dignitaries as well as a ceremonial kick off by the Governor and a minute silent in memory of the late Coach Christian Obi who died recently in a car crash.

The new and young looking Heartland FC later took to the pitch against Kun Khalifat FC, a newly promoted NNL side from Imo state defeating them 2-1 with goals from Samuel Wisdom and Benjamin Victor for the Naze Millionaires and a consolation from Effiong Idongesit for Khalifat under the renovated floodlights at the lush green Dan Anyiam stadium courtesy of Coach Emmanuel Amuneke’s magic and mystery touch.

Heartland were later handed a giant trophy by Mr Anyiam Andersen Joe “WorldBest”, one of the son’s of Late Dan Anyiam (who was the first Coach of the club in 1976).

List of Heartland FC’s Newly signed Players

Elvis Ori (Bayelsa United)

Kelvin Ogunga (Bayelsa United)

Udochukwu Anumudu (Abia Warriors)

Louis Umoh Anthony (Heartland Feeders)

Alex Godwin (Niger Tornadoes)

Julius Namitanie (Giant Brillars)

Offor Emmanuel Chibueze (Giant Brillars)

Adoh Chuks Frank (De First Atlanta FA)

Ebuka Nwokoecha (Diamond FA)

Olanrewaju Molade (Giant Brillars)

Chukwudi Agor (Giant Brillars)

Ikwu Ejike (Rangers International FC)

Osinachi Wilson (Eagle Eye)

Nnaemeka Christian Nkwo (Giant Brillars)

Ezra David (Superstars FA)

Uchenna David (Foster FA)

Bobo Chubuike (Dynamic Shuttle)

Onuwa Temple Chigozirim (Er7

Chikamso Obasi (De Gideons FA)

Nkemakolam Chigozie Godwin (Umuakuma FA)

Chukwuma Chinedu (Taiye Academy)

Kelvin Onah (Legacy Stars)

Samuel Wisdom (Giant Brillars)

Emmanuel Charles (Rangers International FC)

Joshua Odo (Rangers International FC)

Suraju Lawal (Giant Brillars)

Chukwuma Agoha (Brighter Tomorrow FC

Obinna Okere (Brighter Tomorrow)

Benjamin Victor (Brighter Tomorrow)

Chukwuma Agor (Brighter Tomorrow)