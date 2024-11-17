2027 Imo Governorship Projections; Spotting Out Frontliners Political Gladiators in the Race

2027 IMO GOVERNORSHIP PROJECTIONS: SPOTTING OUT FRONTLINE POLITICAL GLADIATORS IN THE RACE

As close observers and analysts; including the conservatives of Imo political leadership discourse, have continued to watch rather with keen interests the clandestine projections of most likely aspirants gunning for the Imo governorship seat ahead 2027 elections. It is not out of place, therefore , to critically and objectively analyse the political landscape of the Eastern Heartland, Imo, as well as carefully profiling the antecedent of a number of the serious contenders to the Douglas House.

Regrettably, these early projections seem to lack the requisite intellectual rigour for the dynamics of politics, the parameter for analysis, research commitment, leadership demands of the state, qualities Imo people are looking out for in who succeds Governor Hope Uzodimma, and public opinion inputs needed to properly situate names of the projected governorship hopefuls.

From the foregoing, a general build-up to the 2027 elections or related political discourse can no longer be dismissed as being too early given the provisions of the nation’s electoral laws; with references to:

Sections 76 (2), 116 (2), 132(2) and 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended), which state that elections shall hold not earlier than one hundred and fifty (150) days and not later than thirty (30) days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of that office. In this instance; the state governors, president, senators, and members of the House of Represenatives, National Assembly.

By the above provisions, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is empowered by Section 28 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 to issue notice for the elections not later than 360 days before the date of the elections.

From our dispassionate findings across the three senatorial districts in Imo State; visa-viz: Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu zone), Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone), and Imo North Senatorial District (Okigwe zone); tussle for the 2027 governorship election in the state shall experience a new order; an assemblage of established successful businessmen, technocrates with cordon blue jobs, scholars of note, and boardroom political strategists who are prepared and ready to throw their big hats into the political arena once the electoral umpire gives a notice.

In our objective analysis and close independent watch, we have spotted out the real contenders from the rest of the pretenders. While everyone is eligible to vie for any political positions but for the record time, the following individuals fit into our list as well prepared, serious , and committed to the Imo govership project.

`1. DR. STANLEY CHIEDOZIEM AMUCHIE`

A state reported to be riddled with high profile debt; both domestic and foreign, needs an established name in the Nigerian banking industry with impressive network in the likes of Dr. Stanley Amuchie to succeed any governor at the expiration of his tenure in office.

With multi- functional work experience spanning banking, audit, risk management, corporate governance, quality control, operations, information technology, strategy, financial control, business and financial advisory, accounting, general management, business development and consulting, with over 23 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry: Dr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie is one of the serious contenders projected in the court of public opinion to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Spotted at various international trips with the Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for either foreign loans facilities, foreign direct investments, or business negotiations, many political analysts have argued that he is in the good books of Sen. Hope Uzodimma and other members of his kitchen cabinet to enable the state secure financial assistance from international donor agencies, debt relief or cancellation from foreign financial institutions.

Well armed with a Bachelor of Science Degree (First Class Honours) in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin, where he graduated as the Best Student in Industrial Chemistry. He obtained a Master of Science Degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) United Kingdom (UK) in 2014, and with an honorary doctortate, the Mbaise born banking czar is projected as one of the sound minds and technocrates best suited to govern Imo State if ndi Imo are ready to replicate the Anambra developmental governance approach in the state.

`2. RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA`

With his recent resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),while citing internal crisis that his former political party couldn’t resolve, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is currently planning a move into the Labour Party alongside his structure, a platform under which he hopes to contest the 2027 Imo governorship election.

A move which may prove very daunting to him as the two current landlords and factional governorship candidates of Labour Party in Imo State ; Sen. Athan Achonu (One-arm – general) and Chief Ikechukwu Ukaegbu (Ikenga Ikeduru) will not give him a soft landing without a tough fight and possibly, political intervention of the duo of Peter Obi and Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti , whom the former Deputy Speaker and Imo governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, had consulted earlier before calling the PDP a quit.

While the green cap boardroom political strategist, Emeka Ihedioha, still commands reasonable followership in the state across party lines, keen observers of Imo politics have argued that his concerted political battle with his elsewhile associate, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri , who later joined forces with the Sen Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy)’s faction of the Imo PDP over the control of party structure really whittled down his influence both in the state and at the national levels as he was finally schemed out in the party power play.

Another school of thought has it that Labour Party may throw it ticket open for well accomplished technocrates and successful business men with verifiable track records of accomplishments either in the private or public sector; just like its two shinning examples: Mr. Peter Obi and Alex Otti.

Being classified now among the old political warlords like Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume, Chief Jude Ejiogu, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Imo people will strongly oppose the idea of allowing the same old power horses to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma as they are craving for something new, a breath of fresh air in governance. The only thing counting for the Mbaise born politician, Emeka Ihedioha, is the relative impact he made within the short period of time (7 months) he held sway as Imo State governor.

`3. DR. EJIKE CHUKWU (MON)`

Sound, proactive, cerebral, well read, connected, successful oil magnet , rich, and highly organized. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Megadrill Oil Ltd; President, Ejike Chukwu Foundation, Chief Dr. Ejike Lucky Chukwu (MON), is also among the frontline contenders for the topmost Imo governorship job, in 2027.

Many keen observers of Imo politics have maintained that, Dr. Ejike Chukwu possesses the requisite trainings, exposures, administrative acumen, leadership skills, listening ears, and humanitarian disposition to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma who has recorded some impressive achievements in the areas of radical road construction, adequate funding in the medical and education sectors, engagement of the youths through functional skills acquisition in the information technology and digital economy.

Governor Hope Uzodimma needs an organised administrator, a team player, and technocrat to sustain his administration’s legacies, not necessarily a core politician as politicians usually have this awkward record of embezzling public funds meant for developmental projects .

Seen as a true departure from the old older, the polished, organised, well read, soft-speaking technocrat and billionaire oil magnet , Ejike Chukwu, is a highly disciplined leader with little or no controversy around him. At the Igbo new yam festival in the Republic of Ghana as organised by HRM Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu (Ezeigbo Ghana) which he attended alongside other prominent Nigerians and African leaders, he was addressed as the `Peter Obi of Imo State by Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.`

Through his Ejike Chukwu Foundation, a non- governmental organisation (NGO) established to eradicate poverty, educate the youths, and empower the people, thousands of Imo widows and the indigents have been practically empowered emancipating them from the web of vicious cycle of poverty.

The Ohaji- Egbema born scholar and business maverick, Dr. Ejike Chukwu, is not a political neophyte as he had once made an attempt at the governorship seat in 2019 under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

With a renewed energy and hope, he has dotted his ‘i’s and crossed his ‘t’s’ putting all structures and measures in place for his `Second Coming.` No doubt, he is among the governorship hopefuls to watch out in 2027.

Dr. Ejike Chukwu (MON, FCIA ) is well read, well travelled, and has been on national assignments in a number of times.

He is a recipient of National Award, Member Order of Niger (MON); by President Muhammadu Buhari , GCFR, and Fellow of Chartered Institute of Administration (FCIA).

He is happily married, and the union is blessed with beautiful children.

4. SEN. ONYEWUCHI EZENWA`

There is no doubt that the Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Chief Onyewuchi Ezenwa, is one of the serious contenders jostling for the soul of Douglas House ahead 2027 Imo governorship election.

Said to be one of the lucky politicians in Imo State and across the South East, Onyewuchi Ezenwa has never lost any elections since his fora into the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

From the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where he was first elected into the House of Represenatives for Owerri Municipal/North/West Federal Constituency serving in various committees; Land & Transport, Water Resources, Poverty Alleviation, Human Rights, Gas Resources, and Federal Character. With the twist of event , a rather Maradonic Onyewuchi Ezenwa, who displaced Sen. Samuel Anyawnwu to clitch the Peoples Democratic Party’s ticket for Imo East Senatorial District during the later’s political imbroglio with Chief Emeka Ihedioha, is said to have a way with political manuvering as he has switched from the Labour Party (LP) under whose wave of Obidient Movement he won his re- election for a second term in office for Imo East Senatorial District to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where he is making concreted efforts to secure the party’s governorship ticket.

Analysts have maintained that one of the political tragedies that may happen to anyone who eventually secured the APC’s governorship ticket in Imo is to automatically inherit the enemies of Governor Hope Uzodimma who seem not to be in the good books of Imo people despite the efforts his administration has made to be accepted by the people.

Ironically, the various political and support groups in Owerri zone are silently rooting for Sen. Onyewuchi Ezenwa whom they believe has the experience, exposure, reach, and more importantly, the financial capacity to oil the engine of their social activities. While Sen. Onyewuchi Ezenwa stands out, will the Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma , trust him as much as handing over to someone who also knows what he knows, if not better than him?

` 5. DR. CHIMA AMADI (MAZI GBURUGBURU)`

Surprisingly, a new entrant but big masquerade has joined the league of Imo governorship hopefuls ahead 2027 tussle for the Douglas House.

Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi; rich, connected, an avid researcher, well travelled scholar of international repute, London trained economist, political scientist, public policy expert, serial entrepreneur, and billionaire business maverick, has continued to dot the Imo political space in recent times with his state wide political activities and consultations, warming his way into the hearts of the people at the grassroots.

While he is relatively not known in the Imo political leadership discourse, but his name rings a defeaning bell among the power brokers and political gladiators in Nigeria.

Mazi Gburugburu, as he is popularly known among his numerous followers, supporters, and admirers, has a mastery of Nigeria’s politics as well as the dynamics, as he comes with a rather refreshing political ideology of social welfare for the people, empowering their minds to demand for good governance, and productively engaging the masses.

The Doctoral Fellow at the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, Chima Amadi, no doubt, will pull a very big surprise to many as the weeks and months draw closer. He is among the political gladiators to watch out for in 2027.

Dr. Chima Amadi hails from Umuekwunne community in Ngor- Okpala LGA, Owerri zone, of Imo State. He is happily married with children and runs chains of successful businesses.

`5. CHIEF MIKE EJIOGU, SEN. PATRICK NDUBUEZE AND RT. HON. EMEKA NWAJIUBA: AS BETTER ALTERNATE TO IKEDI OHAKIM`

The Imo born Abuja- based real estate giant, billionaire business maverick, and respected community leader, High Chief Mike Ejiogu (Onuowu Anara), has continued to be in the Imo political leadership discourse for all the good reasons. With no form of controversies around him, he has continued to warm his way into the hearts of both young and old with his selfless community services and empowerment programs

For over two decades, Mike Ejiogu has led one of the most established and successful real estate brands in Nigeria; Citygate Homes.

A very polished boardroom strategist, cerebral, accommodating, and with a large network of successful Igbo billionaires under his leadership watch as the President of a foremost social club , Akuluno United Brothers.

He is spotted among the new breed of serious contenders that will change the political narrative in Imo State if given the opportunity.

Many political analysts and journalists in Imo State have tipped him as a better replacement for the former Imo governor, His Excellency , Dr. Ikedi Ohakim , who is still pushing for completion of his aborted second term in office. Guess, his appeal is yet to be accepted by the gods of the land?

Tall, well built, cordinated, and well spoken, Chief Mike Ejiogu, hailed from Anara in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State. And through his many business establishments has practically empowered youths from his local government and across Imo North Senatorial District (Okigwe zone).

His entrance into the political arena will calm frayed nerves in Okigwe zone who feel shortchanged in the political equilibrium of power sharing in Imo State as their son, Ikedi Ohakim, has made several failed attempts to complete his aborted second tenure in office, and is now being classified among the old political order as ndi Imo look are looking for breath of fresh air in the system.

The above rich resume of Chief Mike Ejiogu, not withstanding, another critical school of thought in Okigwe zone has rather discarded his projected interest in the 2027 Imo governorship tussle as a sheer rumour, alleging that it is a mere media stunt to keep him in the news of Imo political leadership discourse.

Those with this view have maintained that Chief Mike Ejiogu is not yet ready as there are no concrete plans on ground to justify the assertion.They told Publisher of 4th Estate Reporters, Njoku Macdonald Obinna, that Chief Mike Ejiogu is not a partisan politician but rather a serial entrepreneur and socialite who is busy building his real estate business empire than sacrificing such important time to venture into Imo politics.

They have rather submitted the names of Sen. Patrick Ndubueze representing Imo North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Red Chamber, and Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, immediate past Minister of Education for State, who resigned his position to run for the presidency in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Even with little or no impressive legislative outing since his inauguration in the 10th National Assembly; Sen. Patrick Ndubueze is said to be the choice of power brokers in Okigwe zone who feel they could weild some influence on his political trajectory if given a higher position like the governor of Imo State than Chief Mike Ejiogu (Onowu of Anara); a well established business man and real estate mogul, or Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, who has wider political reach in Nigeria, and who is also in the good books of Northern elites.

High Chief Tony Chukwu, a well established billionaire businessman and federal road contractor, is fingered to be among the background financers of this project and also one who is strongly advocating for Okigwe zone to complete her second term in office for Imo governorship.

Regrettably, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who seems to be fallen apart with the Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, as he is no longer seen together with him unlike during his first term in office. The former governor, H.E. Dr. Ikedi Ohakim needs to broker a very strong pact with Okigwe leaders to be adopted as a sole candidate in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice. Anything less than this, Ohakim may not command such political clout again having being out of power for a very long time now, since 2011.

