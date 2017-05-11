IMO GUBER 2019: HOLD YOUR PEACE, ORLU TELLS OWERRI, OKIGWE



Members of Orlu Political Action Committee (OPAC) made up of youth leaders of various organizations in the area, the leadership of Orluzurumee Youth Assembly made up of Board of Trustees (BOT) and members spread across the 12 LGAs of Orlu zone, have counseled protagonists of zoning in both Okigwe and Owerri zones, to hold their peace.

According to them, this advice is sequel to increasing threats against those who are viewed to have sympathy for the continued occupation of Douglas House Owerri, the seat of government, for close to six years now and soon after another Orlu son, Chief Achike Udenwa, had vacated the House after occupying it for 8 consecutive years, to withdraw forth with or have himself or herself to blame.

Writing in a communiqué signed by Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwagba and Comr. Uchenna Nwokeji as Chairman and Secretary respectively and made available to our reporter after its recent meeting to deliberate and brainstorm on the implications of such unprecedented threats to set houses of indigenes of Owerri and Okigwe zone sons, or daughters who throw their weight behind any Orlu governorship candidate in 2019, ablaze, among other negative cases of ostracization or banishment.

The OPAC leadership said that after examining the consequences and overall implications or adverse effects of the raging feud and fury, they have no option than to sue for peace and unity among the tripod stands of Imo state since doing otherwise could lead to palpable anarchy and catastrophy. They also cautioned that for equity and justice to reign every zone in the state should accord each other the due respect it deserves in terms of political representation and fairness in all matters instead of exaggerating their opinions and or perceptions.

OPAC also advised that political jobbers should not take advantage of the seeming discord being orchestrated by some notable political leaders to take undue advantage of Orlu zones affinity to peace and unity to heat up the polity ahead of 2019 governorship elections. It went further to express disappointment at the attitude of a few disgruntled individuals in Orlu zone who occasionally issue releases allegedly or purportedly on behalf of Orlu zones thus making unguarded pronouncements and utterances that are capable of conflagrating the already tensed political situation in Imo state.

They therefore called on the progressive youths of Orlu zone not to sit on the fence any more but to take the lead in deciding the way forward for Orlu zone come 2019. It was against this backdrop that OPAC assured Owerri and Okigwe zones of their readiness to partner with them on 2019 Imo governorship thus appealing to them to remain calm while they consult across the board of Orlu Political Leaders, stakeholders, market traders association, civil society organizations and women groups on what should be the essential quality of the next governor of Imo state, irrespective of his or her zone of extraction saying, “we hereby advise the people of Owerri and Okigwe zones who are separately agitating for the office of Imo governor in 2019 to hold their peace and allow us consult with other interest groups in Orlu on what Orlu zone want by 2019. OPAC therefore appealed to all concerned to see the issue of where the next governor comes from as not as essential as to who has the desired requisite capacity to address the litany of problems confronting Imo State and how to create jobs, wealth and employment for the teaming population of unemployed youths”, the release said.

It was also towards this direction and in keeping with their resolve to come up with what could serve to assuage frayed nerves that OPAC set up a 15-man committee led by Rt. Hon. Nwagba to consult with, fine tune their strategies and come up with an acceptable road map for 2019 Imo governorship election