State Of The State Address: Uzodimma’s Administration Has Surpassed Expectations Of NdiImo, Says Onuimo Lawmaker, James Esile

..As Esile Presents Power-Packed Lecture At Okigwe Anglican Diocesan Synod

By Onyekachi Eze

Commendations have continued to trail the recently held state of the State address presented by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Uzodimma had last week Tuesday, June 24, 2025 addressed the State on his administration’s drive for the past 18 months of his second term in office.

The event was held at the Imo State House of Assembly, Owerri.

While it generated reactions in the social media space, the Member representing Onuimo State Constituency, Hon. Uba James Esile has made his remarks, commending and congratulating the number one Imo citizen for the detailed speech.

According to Esile, all that the governor reeled out in his address are verifiable projects that would outlive his tenure.

In a special note, he lauded the governor for his people oriented projects, policies and programmes, pointing out that the state of Imo now and before Uzodimma’s assumption of office speaks volume of his good governance initiatives.

The Onuimo Lawmaker idolized Uzodimma as the best gift of God to humanity, under whose administration the masses have a cause to believe in government again.

Also, he opined that in the human safety and health sector, not only has the governor done exceedingly well in putting all primary health centres into good use as the first stage of medical attention, but went ahead to guarantee free healthcare under the Imo Insurance Scheme.

In addition, Esile thanked the governor for his moves towards the resuscitation of general hospitals evidenced in the erection of gigantic hospitals in each of the three zones of Imo State.

In view of this, he maintained that only a selfless leader would prioritise those, alongside the restoration of normalcy in the state from the insecurity scourge.

Commenting further, the mouthpiece of Onuimo in the Imo State House of Assembly gave Senator Uzodimma flowers for the skillup Imo project and related empowerment programs. He said, through the training, thousands of Imo people especially the youths have been gainfully employed and empowered for self reliance.

With keen interest, the Fresh Air Movement progenitor expressed delight on the quality infrastructural developments across the length and breadth of Imo State, recalling how dilapidated the roads were before Uzodimma’s emergence in January 2020.

He listed the key projects comprising the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia roads; the ongoing overhauling of the Imo Concord Hilton Hotel, the ongoing Maria Assumpta Cathedral flyover, the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference center, to list but a few.

Furthermore, the governor was eulogized for rebranding the Civil Service system with the promotion of staff, prompt payments of salaries and pensions as well as the staff welfare packages.

Graciously, Esile described Uzodimma as a super Parliamentarian whose affinity with the Legislative arm remains unshaken.

Therefore, Hon James Esile submitted that as it stands, governor Hope Uzodimma has surpassed the expectations of Ndi Imo State in all ramifications.

He stressed that whoever will succeed Uzodimma should be ready to sustain the tempo, adding that already, the governor has set the pace aimed at giving Ndi Imo better lives even after his tenure.