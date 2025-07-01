Jubilation In  Imo Transport Company Over Prompt Payment, Salary Increment Of Workers

By Onyekachi Eze

Staff of the Imo State Transport Company, ITC, have heaved sigh of relief following the upward review of their monthly salaries.

The latest development, this newspaper learnt, was in tandem to the reward system approach enshrined by the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led 3R administration in Imo State.

The workforce of the said government owned establishment were astonished when their June salaries hit their respective bank accounts with reasonable increments to their salaries.

On-the-spot investigation by our correspondent over the weekend shows that the increment was a general package to all duly employed staff of ITC.

From the reports filed by our Reporter, not only that the workers are elated on the review of their salaries, they have also commended the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for laying the foundation in Imo State which the ITC General Manager, Hon. Uche Obiozor in his selfless disposition executed.

Since Friday, June 27, 2025, the atmosphere in the Imo Transport Company exudes joy, satisfaction and rededication to work.

Expressing their gratitudes, some of the workers who spoke with newsmen, explained that, since their enrollment as Staff of the ITC, they had neither received a salary increase nor bagged any promotion.

According to them, these were made possible by the pragmatic leadership of Hon. Uche Obiozor, who on arrival, changed the narratives for the wellbeing of the ITC workforce and the growth of the establishment.

Also, they eulogized the Governor for his exemplary and people oriented governance in Imo State, pointing out that if not for his vision, he wouldn’t have appointed Obiozor to ITC to sanitize the system.

Pathetically, they hinted that the increase will go at length in ameliorating the current hardship that has currently engulfed the citizenry.

Mrs. Ijeoma Edeh, a staff in ticketing department, disclosed that when she came to ITC in 2012, she was paid only nine thousand naira (#9,000) as a salary, until 2024 Obiozor was appointed GM, her salary rose to twenty-three thousand naira (#23,000), and now in June 2025, it moved to fifty-one thousand naira (#51,000).

Mrs. Edeh, who couldn’t contain her joy, prayed for blessing on the Governor and God’s guidance on the GM to continue leading ITC in the path of truth and in promotion of humanity.

The Head of Courier/logistics department of ITC, Mr. Amarachukwu Odu confessed, “Since I was employed in ITC as a Staff, I have not experienced this type of salary increase because before now, I used to earn thirty thousand naira (#30,000), but now, it is close to sixty thousand naira”.

He therefore prayed, “May God protect and guide the General Manager”.

Lending her voice, a supervisor in the operations department, Mrs. Roseline Onyeanuna enthused, “It is not a rumour, it is real. I earned forty-one thousand naira (#41,000) before now, but with the increment, I now earn fifty-nine thousand naira (#59,000). It is really a thing of joy for us at ITC.

“Since 2012, no salary review. This is the first time. Oga Uche Obiozor came and repositioned ITC for better”, said Onyeanuna.

Another Staff of the place, Mrs. Abiaziem Juliet was full of thanks as she went memory lane in recalling the poor welfare of staff. According to her, it is a new dawn in ITC and its workers under Uche Obiozor’s watch.

Recall also that since Obiozor’s coming onboard, there have been many transformations in the establishment. Similarly, major unions have been united, elections conducted and made to be accountable in their respective folds.

Again, all moribund ITC parks across the country have been reactivated and boosted with new fleets for ease of operations, courtesy of Hon. Uche Obiozor’s tenacious leadership.