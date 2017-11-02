Ugiri Clan Celebrates 2017 Iriji In Style

Villages that make up Ugiri clan in Isiala Mbano LGA last Saturday celebrated this year’s Iriji (new Yam) festival in an exceptional fashion with glitz and glamour to the delight of guests present at the event.

Chairman of the occasion, Engineer Chima Akuzie in his speech at the open field of Nkwombaa elaborated on the significance of the Iriji festival in Igbo land pointing-out that Iriji Ugiri remained an annual event, an age long tradition inherited by their parents that brings together Ugiri people from all walks of live to celebrate, project peace, unity and development In their area.

Engr. Akuzie who recalled his humble beginning and travails in politics showered encomium on Ugiri Royal fathers for their wisdom in organizing the new yam festival which he described as exceptional, thanked everyone who graced the event and advised youth to embrace hard work and humility.

Speaking to Trumpeta Extravaganza during a reception at his country home in Ofor-dim autonomous community in Isiala Mbano LGA, Engr. Akuzie said that the occasion was a huge success owing to the clement weather, number of dignitaries that graced the event and made donation ns for their proposed Ugiri ultra modern recreation centre and hall.

Giving a grand reception at his country home, Engr. Akuzie maintained that it had no political under-tune, as he had continued to serve his people through his philanthropic gesture for over two and a half decade. According to him “here in my community, “I have served as a philanthropist for over 25years, I have no intention to use this event to campaign or show intent ahead 2019 general election, but if God and my people so wish for me to represent them politically, I’ll have no objection”, he said.

Some dignitaries that graced the event includes; the Royal Fathers of both villages that make up Ugiri clan, Chief Jude Ikem, Hon Obinna Onwubuariri, Hon Chiji Collins, Hon Bar Mrs. Nnanna Okoro, Chief Dr Alloy Ochiagha, Igwe Onyebuchi Obidialu, Chief Chukwudi Ekemezie Uche, High chief Nwigwe and host of other high profiled personalities from within and outside Imo state.