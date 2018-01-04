AIFCE Agog As Historians Re –Unite

It was synergy of colors and antiques as members of the 2015 history set of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education , AIFCE Owerri gathered recently at their alma mata to re kindle the bond between them .

The get together attracted seasoned scholars including the head of department history and international studies, Dr Mrs. Onwugharaonye Secunda who declared the event open.

Dr Mrs. Onwugharaonye in her speech expressed optimism that the re-union will enhance unity among the 2015 grandaunts ‘ she described the 2015 set as the set that actually made history , adding that they are the largest in number and made up of highly intelligent people .She however urged them to remain focused in whatever they do and crave for more by acquiring higher degrees.

In an exclusive chat with Trumpeta Extravaganza, the facilitator of the program, Mr. Obed Nnaji said the essence of the gathering was to ensure the 2015 set of the institution re-unite for the all round development of the education sector.