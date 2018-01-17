WHO IS EVEN IFEANYI ARARAUME?

By Kelechi Mejuobi

Moments after my last week commentary at the back page of Trumpeta newspaper, a medium, i feature regularly as a columnist and editorial contributor, focused on Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, hit the newsstands and gained attention in the social media, divergent views trailed it.

In the write up I shared an experience gathered in the public about the seasoned politician in Imo state and former Senator who represented Okigwe Zone a record two time named Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume. Said to also be one of those interested in becoming the next governor of Imo State after the incumbent, Rochas Anayo Okorocha, I spent about 15 paragraphs to highlight details of the discussion tagged, “What Does Araraume Want in Govt House, Owerri?

However, I noticed that the write up raised a kind of concern especially from some quarters in Imo state, who immediately jumped into the blogosphere to fire pernicious tackles against the Senator.

While the social media platforms that particular innocuous commentary appeared bubbled with interesting reactions, some suspected pen and internet mercantilists exposed their lickspittle tendencies with a rabid trash against the person of Araraume. I noticed that some disgruntled elements lacking in substance except for grumbling for crumbs from the table of their present “slave drivers” jumped out to impress their bugaboo masters with a vacuous follow up against the Senator. The shameless perennial ” attack dogs”, smelling with a notoriety for speaking ill of their former benefactors and mentors, instead of devising a fresh mechanism to refurbish the stinking image and integrity of their new paymasters they took time in the past to malign began to develop Araraume-phobia if the contents of their rantings are considered.

Having known their stock-in-trade as exponents of a fee-for-a support, it would amount to a distraction devoting time to discuss their debauchery in this piece.

Before the dust raised by the earlier commentary rest, there is need for a quick follow up to respond to worried minds about the identity of Araraume.

It is pertinent to note that a checklist of feedback i received centred on the need to expose the identity of the Senator. Majority of the counter posts ask “Who is even Araraume?

The desire of this fresh work also emanates from the words of the present governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha who it was learnt placed an embargo on the Senator becoming his successor in 2019.

I am aware that days before the 2015 Governorship Election in Imo State, Okorocha formed a political marriage with Araraume after the latter was miffed over the manner he lost the PDP governorship election to Emeka Ihedioha. A subsequent synergy that led to the second term victory of the governor saw one of the Senator’s son appointed commissioner by Okorocha. Later, the governor didn’t fail to tell who cared to listen that Araraume is not in the dragnet of his would be successor billed for anointment because he is above 50 years old. The governor has not hidden his sermon on the preference for an U-50 candidate as successor. Though, the assertion has received wide condemnation from Imolites who indicate that Okorocha’s view is not only unconstitutional compared to Nigeria laws governing elections and a personal opinion not binding on the people since no power confers him such authority to do , but also a tactical approach to knock off Araraume from contest in the APC political family where he functions as the leader in the State.

But with Araraume undaunted by the antics of the governor to forge ahead in the gubernatorial quest, the question also on the lips of many is “Who is even Araraume?

A deep probe into the Senator’s background shows that he can best be described as a ” Child of Fate” as available signs have it that whatever accomplishments he has attained in life can be attributed to Providence and Hard Work.

Peculiar to what is obtainable to an average child, Araraume was born on December 16, 1958 to late Mr Marcus and Mrs Grace Adaezi Araraume of Isiebu in Isiala Mbano LGA of the state. He passed through the crucibles of Western education by cutting his teeth at St Eugene’s Primary School, Eziukwu Aba, Abia State, and St Christopher Primary School, Umulewe, Osuachara, in Isiala Mbano. At the completion of primary education, he went to Sapele Technical College, Sapele, Delta State, and later to Dick Tiger Memorial Secondary School, Amaigbo, where he completed post primary education. He bagged a first degree I’m Business Administration from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, United States of America and capped it with a Masters Degree in International Relations from the University of Benin, Benin City.

An account of his childhood I stumbled into in the course of the inquiries reports that “His childhood was eventful and memorable. His parents, Late Mr Marcus who was a teacher and later became a progressive businessman and wife Grace were known for diligence, Christian living and discipline. These were the virtues they inculcated into Ifeanyi who was seen by many, as a very promising child. Even though they showed him immense love, as their only male child, they never spared the rod whenever it was necessary to enforce discipline in the home”

Though, I was not in Imo State betwwen 1999 and 2003 when Araraume became a member of the National Assembly for the first time and also not a constituent of the Senator to give proper account of his political trajectory in Abuja as a member of the Red Chamber, but record also has it that he won for two terms on the platform of PDP. And within that period was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power and Steel Development as well as that of Chairman Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. Other committees he was a member includes pioneer Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum and Chairman, South East Caucus Committee on the Creation of an additional state for the South East.

The quality found in Araraume also earned him the position of Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Government Affairs and that of South East Caucus of the National Assembly.

It was within that era reports have it that he muscled enough capacity to influence the Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly to include a recommendation urging the Federal Government to create an additional state for the South East. He led a delegation of lawmakers from the South East to mobilise support for this objective.

Araraume as a Senator engaged immensely in Constituency Representation by facilitating the rehabilitation of the Okigwe Regional Water Scheme by the Federal Government and attracted the Okigwe-Isiebu-Umuelemai-road including the Okigwe-Umuelemai-Isinweke-Umuahia road without forgetting the Isiebu Water Scheme and Isiebu Community Police Station as well as the NDDC road from Isinweke to Umuahia with a second bridge across the Imo River.

Unfortunately, his earlier efforts of attracting NTA Station, Okigwe and the Anara Power Switching Station Exchange have not been properly sustained by successive administrations.

This exposure on Araraume’s score card as a senator became necessary in view of the inquiries about his antecedents some readers posed at me after the earlier commentary.

But the hallmark of his footprints at the Upper Legislative House was using his privileged position as the pioneer Vice- Chairman of Niger Delta Committee to play a major role in the inclusion of Imo and Abia as NDDC because the original Bill excluded the two South East states.

Araraume’s legislative sagacity saw him pull strings to ensure Transmission Lines from Alaoji to Okigwe and provision of transformers (including MV Transformers ) to many communities in Imo, Abia and the entire Sout East States.

The senator is different from majority of the political class who do not have a second address as a successful entrepreneur. He established a flourishing business empire providing jobs to many irrespective of tribal and religious differences. He is the Chairman of Exclusive Stores, Harmony Properties Limited Climax Insurance Brokers among others. At present, the complex for his two new industries in Owerri meant to strengthen the state economy and provide jobs for the residents are at advanced stages of completion. A branch of the ultra modern Exclusive Stores and Bakery in Owerri is in the offing.

The background search on the Senator will not end without revealing his rich Christian qualities as a strong Catholic, communicant and one committed to service of God, humanity and mankind through community service. A Knight of the Ancient Order of the Knights of St John International, KSJI, the Catholic Church and indeed other Christian denominations have a heart warming testimony of his goodwill and kindness that enough space is not available to accommodate in this write up.

Under community service, Araraume is seen as a blessing not just to his Isiebu people but to all who comes across him as he is seen as an embodiment of a leader flowing with milk and honey. He currently runs a Scholarship Scheme that funds the education of many indigenes of Imo State under the Araraume Destiny Foundation, founded by him. His Foundation also pays the hospital bills of many patients with complicated ailments from Imo State and other parts of Nigeria. It is also on record that his benevolence for development of humanity and respect for human life saw him provide the Automatic and Manual Respirators in use at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, yours truly was one of journalists who covered the event at the medical facility in 2005, when I operated as a state correspondent of a national daily in Imo state.

Unlike the present era Chieftaincy titles come with ease, abused and in most cases secured with cash, the Ugwumba title of Araraume remains a deserved honour. Having touched the lives of the people in several fronts and showcased scintillating leadership qualities to the admiration of the people, all the traditional rulers of Okigwe zone gathered to bestow on him the Ugwumba traditional title.

The commentary on “Who is Even Ifeanyi Araraume” may not end without an insight into his lovely family. Married to Lady ( Barr) Gladys N Araraume, they are blessed with seven children.

With this brief survey, there is no gainsaying in the fact that Araraume’s life is a clear vindication of Machiavelli who once wrote that “While fate and fortune determine one half of our lives, the other half depends on us”

I think this brief satisfies the urge of those making inquiries from me about the identity of Araraume.

Kelechi Mejuobi is a Journalist, Social Comentator, Co Publisher of Trumpeta newspaper and D/ Editor in Chief