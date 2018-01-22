Ahead 2019: Dan Kanu harps on PVC, urges Ideato Nation to register

By Stevenie Michaels

As 2019 Electioneering draws closer, the people of Ideato Nation and Imo at large have been advised to register and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) which is a password for exercise of franchise.

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State, Prince Daniel Kanu gave this admonition in a sensitization tour organised by the Party in the State recently.

The Ideato North born politician who decried poor Governance in the Eastern Heartland said as 2019 guber draws closer, there is need for Imolites to decide with their votes who will govern and Represent them.

Prince Kanu however advised Imo people to look up to APGA as a tool of Change and restoration of lost hope.

Canvassing on the need to register and collect APGA party membership card which enables the people be part of the exchange team, Prince Kanu donated one Million Naira for party cards.

The guber aspirant further donated One Hundred Million Naira for construction of some deplorable roads in Ideato which the contractors has been mobilized to move to sight, next week.

Speaking also, the State APGA Chairman, Chief Barrister Peter Eze Obi who commended Prince Daniel Kanu over his admonishment to Imo people expressed joy over the turn up of APGA faithfuls during the sensitization tour.

Come 2019, Barr Eze Obi maintained that APGA will bring the desired change, enjoining all to spread the goodness of the party.

Highpoint of the event was the decamping of an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Mr. Coco and his group to APGA.

Mr. Coco in his speech said he is the last APC member in Ideato North.