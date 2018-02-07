IER MAKES CASES FOR OKIGWE ZONE

By Onyeanananam Chidimma

In a bid to ensure effective representation and equity among the political spheres in the state, an umbrella body under the auspices of Imo Equity Redemption (imerem) has made its stand know, after a care full delibration on the present political situation and power sharing in the State.

This resolve was made known in a meeting held in Owerri where all the 27 local government areas in the state were duly represented.

In a communiqué signed by the zonal co-ordinators of Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zone, the apex organization frowned at the present political inequality in the sharing formula of political positions in the state, which according to the release has not been favourable to the people of Okigwe zone.

The association arrived at a concensus which it deem fit, will be a lasting solution to this lingering issue of power sharing, and resolved, that Okigwe zone should be given one term last tenure to make way for Owerri zone in 2023, thereby urging the three blocs of Owerri zone to unite, speak with one voice to claim victory in 2023.

This association further made known its opinion for Owerri and Okigwe zone respectively to emulate Orlu zone to support one candidate of choice, it reads “ Owerri and Okigwe zones respectively should emulate Orlu zone to support one candidate than to play the pull him down syndrome such as Chief Ikedi Godson Ohakim suffered during his first term in the office from his zone.