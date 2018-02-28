Orlu Zone APC Beckons On Uche Nwosu To Run For Guber

The Chief Of Staff to Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been beckoned on to run for the governorship seat of the State come 2019.

This request came to bare in a Communique made available to Trumpeta Newspaper duly signed by the Leaders, Officers, appointees and stakeholders of the party from the 12 Local Government Areas that constitute Orlu zone.

In a meeting of the party leaders held on Sunday February 25, 2018 at the hometown of Prince Henry Okafor, the torch bearer of Owelle show us the man, the young Uche is pleaded to run for the seat in the next political outing.

They opined that Uche Nwosu as a son of the zone is most qualified to govern Imo both in character and in administrative prowess.

The communique further promised to synergize with Okigwe and Owerri zones towards the realization of the project, stressing that the call for Ugwumba to contest will guarantee continuity and good governance which has already been established by Owelle Okorocha’s administration.

However, they described the earlier assertions of Chime Nzeribe’s faction of the Orluzurumee in which they said that Orlu is not presenting any guber hopeful as baseless, useless and however null and void.