Onyereri Rolls Out Free Medicare For Constituents

Tunji Adedeji

The Federal Lawmaker Representing the people of Isu/Njaba/Nkwere/Nwagele Federal Constituency ,Hon. Jones Onyereri has rolled out free health care project for the people of the area to enable women, the aged people, children and people with special health needs to access health care at no cost.

At the flag-off of the programme at the St. Matthew Anglican Church field Nkworji, Nkwere LGA, over 2,000 people with different health challenges converged at to be attended to by health care professionals.

In his opening remarks during the event, the sponsor of the programme, Sir. Jones Chukwudi Onyereri, also Chairman of the house Committee on Banking and Currency, said they have come to witness the goodness of God .i want to make heaven that is why I take my time to bless people. The motive behind the free health care mission was to attend to the health challenges of the people, who gave me the mandate to represent them in Isu/Njaba/Nkwere/Nwagele Federal Constituency.

He pointed out that over two thousand persons will benefit from the free treatment at the first phase, and added that about 5,000 patients are targeted in the medical mission. He also gave out free eye glasses to address the sight challenges of residents.

Onyereri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, explained that he had empowered thousands recently, where the beneficiaries were taught some basic skills and tips on small scale businesses, such as small scale entrepreneur, catering and so on.

According to him, free medical check-up will also be conducted and free eyes glasses given to beneficiaries.

Onyereri who also noted that one of the best and highest thing to give to an individual is good health; and contended that even if one would be provided with money or any other goodies without the person having sound health; such person has not gotten anything.

“I cannot be there seeing my own people in very bad health condition. Majority here suffer from one health condition or the other without having anybody to assist them.

“The mission is not political at all. The programme is a health intervention aimed at helping my people to get good health.

Also speaking during the event, the former Commissioner for Health in the state, Hon .Vincent Udogwu commended Hon. Jones Onyereri for his intervention on the health needs of the people of his constituency through the provision of drugs and free medical care.

He said Onyereri has been a strong voice and philanthropist of note and is happy to associate with him.

Also speaking, CEO /MD Kingsley Echendu urged the people of the area to avail themselves of this opportunity to access Medicare through free check-up and medication. He described Onyereri as a man who has done his people well.