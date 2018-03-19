Why Oru East Women Endorsed Nkenna Nzeruo For 2nd Tenure

By Onyekachi Eze

Women of Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State have given their reasons for the unanimous endorsement of Nkenna John Nzeruo for a second term.

Hon Nkenna Nzeruo is the incumbent lawmaker representing Oru East State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

He appears to have found favor in the eyes of his constituents, especially the women who besieged him last week Friday, March 16, 2018 at his Awo Omamma residence.

It commenced with a prayer session graced by the wife of Mbaitoli lawmaker, Lady Ogochukwu Nnataraonye, as packaged by Lolo Ifeoma Nzeruo with over 500 Oru East women.

Expressing their satisfaction, the women passed an implicit vote of confidence on the legislator as well as endorsed him for a second term.

A motion expressing their satisfaction towards the effective representation of Nkenna Nzeruo, and urging him to vie for a second term was moved by the LGA APC woman leader, Lady Chinwe Okoro, seconded by Mrs Anthonia Okehie from Awo Ward 1.

Other supporters from the 10 INEC wards of Oru East were; Lady Monica Nwairo (Awo 11) , Loveline Eke (Awo 111) , Priscillia Okoro (Awo 1V), Bibiana Nnabuo, Okoronkwo Chika (Amiri 1) , Lolo Nkechinyere Onye Nwanaña (Amiri 11) , Lilian Okaforanyanwu (Omuma Ward), Chinyere Nnaka (Akatta Ward), Felicia Uzowuru (Akuma Ward), and Martina Egemole (Amagu Ward).

According to them, Nkenna Nzeruo has achieved giant strides for the good of his people and deserves a second tenure.

They disclosed that no lawmaker since the creation of Oru East has attracted democracy dividends to them the way Nzeruo has done, irrespective of the numerous challenges he encountered in the last elections that ended up in 3 re-runs.

The women submitted that if he could do those life changing programs within his 1st tenure that was obviously surrounded by hardship and other electoral tussles, he would do more if given the maximum support and opportunity to go for a second term.

It was recalled that Hon Nkenna Nzeruo has not only elevated humanity, but has also impacted tremendously in contributing to the cogent laws that have been guiding the State against comatose through his bills and motions, hence the call for his second bid in the seat of Oru East Assembly.

Amongst his laudable achievements according to the women comprises of the sponsorship of students JAMB/WAEC examinations numbering over 400, catering for the welfare of indigent ones, sponsorship of skills acquisition programs which went across boards among other acts of charity and humanity frequently exhibited by Nzeruo.

However, the women humbly admonished other aspirants jostling for the position to make a better alternative before it becomes late; stressing that Oru East Assembly seat is not vacant till 2023.

Responding, Nkenna Nzeruo asserted that he is honored by their solidarity visit and show of satisfaction on his representation so far.

Notwithstanding, he said that he only called to celebrate them and not politically inclined, but would do anything within the ambits of his office in giving Oru East people a sound representation.

The women were urged to be steadfast and never be deceived averring he came as a game changer and one working towards the restructuring of politics in Oru East.

In a related development, it would be recalled that youths of the LGA numbering over 500 barely 2 weeks ago pooled their weight for the reelection of Nkenna Nzeruo by endorsing him for a second term.