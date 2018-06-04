Niger Import, Zeidine Boosts Heartland FC NPFL Survival Battle

Heartland Football Club of Owerri on Sunday gave their survival fight a boost with a 1- 0 win against Visiting Go-Round FC of Omoku in their matchday 23 encounter at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri.

Heartland’s only goal of the match was scored from the spot in the 71st minute by Niger Republic import, zeidine Ahemeye after striker Abiodun Thompson was fouled inside the box while trying to nod home Uche Oguchi’s cross.

The win was the Naze Milloniars first since the commencement of the second stanza, as the Owerri side’s Matchday 21 and 22 games against Enyimba International of Aba and Enugu Rangers respectively where all rescheduled .

Head Coach of Heartland FC, Ere Dokubo while speaking to newsmen said the team is gradually finding it’s redeem and build up to a better performance ahead.

He maintained that the players where impressive noting that as they play more games with their new injections into the team something positive that will improve their position on the log.

Ngozi Elechi, head Coach of Go-Round FC commended his boys for putting up a good fight that made the 90 minutes of play a delight to watch by the fans but raised eyebrows on the penalty adding that the referee would have ignored the call.

In his reaction the Chairman of Heartland FC Chief Goodfaith Etuemena thanked the players and coaching crew for the well deserved victory but gave glory to God for the success.

The club will next Sunday play their next home game against Enyimba International of Aba in the Matchday 22 rescheduled game as the match will end the three close door games handed to the team by the league management company.

Naze milloniars next game after Enyimba will be an away clash against Rangers International of Enugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.

Heartland now has 19 Points and still remains at the bottom of the 20 team league table.