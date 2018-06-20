The presence of a member of the Imo State House of Assembly is not been felt in the complex no thanks to the sorry state of his office at the Assembly building in New Owerri.

Member representing Ehime Mbano State Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Lawman Duruji appears to have abandoned his duties following his absence from plenary session and other businesses of the House in recent times.

Trumpeta learnt that Duruji’s absence may not be unconnected to the menace of flood ravaging his office leading to his reported abandonment of responsibilities in the complex.

It was learnt that the Ehime Mbano lawmaker has not been able to enjoy the office allocated to him since the House member’s commenced legislative duties, due to cracking walls and leaking roof. Duruji’s predicament deepened after the heavy rainstorm that wrecked havoc in Owerri recently.

Though said not to be a regular comer to the complex since he returned from suspension over alleged attempt to impeach the Speaker, the leaking roof case that has given rise to flood inside his office has further stopped him from attending House functions.

Our reporter who stepped into his office and saw the mess noticed that he has lost the office to rainstorm that left the roof open. It was observed that the roof was blown away thereby exposing office items and equipment to harsh weather. It was also observed that soaked materials are also dried outside by workers in his office for sunlight.

The development may have forced him to keep away from the complex. Efforts to reach him proved abortive as he was said not to be available for reactions.