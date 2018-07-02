Chika Okafor Declares For Obowo Assembly Seat

Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Chika Okafor , a renowned Industrialist cum Federal Contractor has declared his intention to represent the people of Obowo State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly under the All Progressive Grand Alliance , APGA platform come 2019.

Declaring his intention before a large number of APGA Ward Executives, LGA Executives and members of his campaign team Divine mandate at the party office in Obowo on Saturday, Hon. Okafor said his intention to run for the Assembly seat was born out of his love and desire to give his people a new lease of life and ameliorate their sufferings.

Hon. Okafor who offered himself to serve in that capacity if given the ticket by his party APGA assured that as a man who has the utmost interest of his people at heart, he would lobby and use the instruments of lawmaking to attract democracy dividends to his people, with special attention paid to reviving Avutu poultry, Abada lake, the empowerment of youths and women, as well as other critical infrastructures needed for the good of Obowo.

He said Hon Kenneth Ibe, the current lawmaker representing Obowo council area is a friend and has tried as a lawmaker but he would certainly do better.

He further opined that he was touched by the condition of his constituents; hence he had been doing a lot to improve their lot as an individual, promising to do more if elected.

Hon Okafor further promised his constituency quality representation and empowerment, if voted into power. He urged all party stakeholders to continue to support the party.

According to him, “light has finally come to Obowo because I will turn the fate of my people around for good. There are lots of untapped resources in our council area, my promise today is that if I become your lawmaker, I will promulgate laws that will revamp Avutu poultry and ensure that Abadaba Lake becomes functional.”

“I am a man of the youths and I have invested hugely in Obowo ,i set up a factory in Malaysia market that has created employment for over 17 youths even as a private person, so if given the opportunity to represent the good people of Obowo ,I will not only attract dividend of democracy but will also give quality representation that will represent the collective interest of Obowo people.

Responding, Chief Emeka Ozurumba, Okigwe zonal chairman of the All Progressive Party, APGA assured Hon .Okafor that APGA will ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants vying for various elective positions in the State.

Chief Ozurumba posited that Obowo is fortunate to have a great son like Okafor, saying he had done a lot for the party.

Similarly, the Chairman of APGA in Obowo, Nze Christopher Amechi pledged his support for Hon. Chika Okafor , he added that he is qualified to contest the Obowo State House of Assembly Seat.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting include: Comrade Onyekachi Igbokwe , All Progressive Congress ,APC aspirant for Obowo State House of Assembly Seat.