Mike Nwachukwu Unveiled For Owerri Zone Senate

Michael Chiaka Kwazemam Nwachukwu was born on the April 4, 1965 to Chief Ignatius Kwazemam Egbujuo Nwachukwu and Lolo Bernadette Chinyere Nwachukwu of Umuokpaa, Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

His formal education started from the St. Joseph’s Primary School Ulakwo Obube through to Zik’s Avenue Primary School, Uwani Enugu, Enugu State of Nigeria where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate. He then proceeded to Owerri Government Secondary School (OGSSIAN) where he obtained his ‘O’ Level Certificate in 1981. In 1987, Michael graduated from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka with a B.Sc. in Political Science where he bagged Five Academic Merit.

Departmental Prize for the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Political Science.

Prof. Odenigwe Prize to the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Political Science.

Eze Onu Egwunwoke Prize to the Best Graduand in Public Administration.

Eze Onu Egwunwoke Prize to the Best Graduand in Political Science.

Grand Ivy League Prize in memory of Prof. Kalu Ezra to the Best Final Year Student in Political Science.

1987- 1988: Upon graduation, he proceeded for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, where he taught Government and History at the Okpara Boys Secondary School, Okpara Inland Ethiope Local Government Area in the then Bendel State.

1988 – 1989: After his service year, he moved back to Owerri where he started out professionally as an Administrative and Market’§ Manager at Kelechi Farms Limited Umuokpaa Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community, Owerri North Local Government Area Imo State.

1990 – 1992: His un-ending thirst for knowledge and self improvement saw him through the University of Portharcourt, w ne bagged his MBA on schedule in 1992.

1991 – 1992: While studying at the University of Portharcour also was gainfully employed as a Credit and Marketing Manager Boldsteps Nigeria Limited, Portharcourt, Rivers State.

1992 – 2002: A seasoned banker emerged from his time Diamond Bank Plc. where he excelled in his duties from Opera’ to Commercial / Retail Banking and Corporate / Investment Banking. His banking career saw him through to Equatorial Trust Bank and then to Fortune International Bank Plc. from where retired from the banking sector in 2002.

From 2002, the relentless, result oriented, versatile and knowledge driven Mike Nwachukwu, armed with 10 years’ experience from his banking career which was both rewarding and fulfilling, founded and established his own businesses, with interests which across Financial Consulting and Investment/ Privatization Adv Services; Engineering, Procurement & Construction; Oil & Gas well as Agriculture. His growth trajectory is that of hard work and persistence.

Mike Nwachukwu is married to Lolo Vera Nwachukwu and between them have four sons.

A People Person, Community Leader, and passionate individual with deep love for culture and his people, Mike Nwachukwi been involved in Community based activism geared toward uplifting the lot of his people and community. He was at one the Financial Secretary of the Portharcourt branch of the Pan- Owerri Socio-Cultural Association – Dozie Owerri and the Founding Secretary of the Abuja Branch.

For his active leadership roles and push for developmental strides in communities he has been honoured with various Chieftaincy Titles in and outside of his community. He holds the Chieftaincy Titles of: Omekadike Obube, Agbala, Ulakwo & Obibiezena, Mpi Dike Egbelu Obube, Otunba Bobasua lludun Ekiti, and Ekwe Dashie Ike Imerienwe.

Since retiring from banking in 2002, Mike Nwachukwu has been involved in active partisan politics the highlight of which was the State Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for six years between 2005 & 2011.

His Quest to Represent Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial Zone in 2( Driven by his passion for visible and effective representation Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Nwachukwu declared his intention on the 21st of April, 2018 to run Senate, representing the Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial Zone under All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

In his flag off Message to the good people of Owerri Zone he noted t the major thrust of his “Agenda” for Owerri Zone is to provide “Effective Representation” for nde’Owerri Zone in the Senate anchored on taking full advantage of the Federal Government Budgetary Process which I understand very well, to attract the dividends of democracy for our Senatorial Zone in Particular, for Imo State and for the South East Zone in general.

He promised to not only drive the aggregation and articulation of s infrastructure deficits, I will galvanise the rest of the members of National Assembly from the South East Zone to work towards ensuring that, through a very serious “Legislative Activism” and “Affirmative Action” we put the infrastructure deficit issues, indeed all other issues that are of concern to Nd’lgbo in the Front; Centre of the Nigerian Political discourse. “I will deploy all the lessons I learned as a student of Political ; Behavioral Science as well as draw on my experience as Banker v bias in Relationship Management and Corporate Finance to champ the cause of our people in the National Assembly and Nigerian b’ politic. I will engage everybody that needs to be engage constructively to deliver the goods for my Senatorial Zone, for Imo State and for the South East Zone. I will always remember where come from and the import of the responsibility thrust on me by good people of Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial Zone” he declared