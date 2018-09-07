2018 Imo fairness marathon set to hold in Owerri October

In a bid to foster an atmosphere of unity, peace and sociopolitical coexistence in Imo State, the Chief Executive Officer of cooperate Interface Limited has rolled out plans to hold this year’s Imo State Fairness Marathon tagged “Election No Bi Fight Campaign”. In a statement made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, organizers of the marathon and awareness campaign, Prince Mbagwu said that as the 2019 elections hots up, there is need for a sensitization/campaign program to enlighten politicians and electorates that the electioneering era to elect choice candidates for political positions is not a do or die affair. Prince Mbagwu posited, “with the instrumentality of the competition, we’ll create the atmosphere of unity and peace in Imo State to promote spirit of tolerance, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyle through active sports”. He added that the campaign is aimed at kicking against drug abuse, cultism and other anti social vices in Imo State including electoral fraud, sharp practices, hate speech and security agencies neutrality in elections. He promised to mobilize youths for positive political participation in Imo. Prince Mbagwu disclosed that the marathon which is non partisan will issue monetary benefits of 1million naira to male and female runners up after the star prize. For sponsorship and registration, visit us at Bodi-original shop 43 Owerri shopping mall, or contact 08037955228 for enquiries

Paul Njoku Distributes Aid Materials To Physically Challenged In Imo

..Says more philanthropy is needed in our society

By Amaechi Kingsley

With genuine interest to reaching out and changing lives, Paul Njoku Foundation who played host to many Imolites in Mbaise has been unveiled with free medicare services and distribution of wheel chairs, clutches and other walking aid to the Physically challenged.

The foundation which has been touching lives of many in Amuzi community, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State since the past 15 years is been facilitated by a Security expert and philanthropist, Chief Paul Njoku who also donated wrappers, grinders to assist widows earn a living, and other gift items to guests.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers at the event, HRH Eze Innocent Ugochukwu applauded the benevolence of Chief Njoku whom he described as a kind and worthy son of Mbaise. He prayed for the success of staff, members of Paul Njoku foundation and the facilitator, Chief Njoku as he enjoined beneficiaries to ensure good use of the item given to them.

Chief Njoku who recounted his early life experiences from a poor background and humble beginning to a security guard in HFP Lagos at the age of eighteen, now is the Chief Executive Officer of Fountain Source limited, an established security firm well recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria stated that its a thing of joy to render help to those in need.

The philanthropist informed Trumpeta Newspaper that he was propelled to assist the needy following his life travails that saw to his success story today and thought to extend the reach of Paul Njoku Foundation to the general public.

He hinted that the foundation as a pet project is aimed at assisting the less privileged and encourage the down cast in the society for greater prospect, he calls for like minds to join in touching lives with every possible means and revealed that next year’s program, the foundation will engage participants in life skills (electricians, carpentry, painters, plumbers…).

Chief Njoku stressed that more philanthropy is needed to be done by well to do persons in the society to reach out to as many less privileged individuals as possible, adding that if wealthy individuals can do away with extravagant life styles, convert them to enhance the life of the needy, the society will be a better place for all.

Chief Njoku who revealed that he has no interest in the politics of Nigeria promised to use his rich contacts to aid anyone in need that comes his way. He advised politicians to adopt transparency in all their dealings when elected into office so as to improve the living standard of the citizens.

According to him, “if I can find myself in this position today anyone can do same with every opportunity, irrespective of the circumstances, success is for everybody.

Paul Njoku Foundation has foot the electricity bills of his community for several years, give scholarship, free medicare services, built primary schools borehole, convenient and brought development in Ogun State which earned me the “A RE ATULU SHE ISHERE of OLOFIN” in Ogun state and High Chieftaincy title in Imo State”, he concluded.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper, Mrs Rose Ukachukwu from Obodoujuishi, Mr Mathew from Enyiogugu, Mrs Juliana Duru from Obodoujuishi, Mrs Virginia Ibe of Umuokazi and Mr Peter Ogwuha of Oguamma who was given a wheel chair all thanked God for remembering their condition through the donor Paul Njoku Foundation. The prayed for success in all his life endeavors.