By Okey Alozie

His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha Governor of Imo State is having sleepless night over the exit of his close allies from the Rescue Mission government, especially, his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, Sir George Eche and Chief Jude Ejiogu, former Secretary to the State governments of Imo State during his time.

Speaking at Sam Mbakwe enlarged Exco chamber Monday, the governor regretted the misunderstanding that came between them that eventually led to their exit.

The governor cried out loud over their betrayal to him and requested that Madumere and others should come back for blessing.

The Governor also prayed that no politician should cause crisis that will affect the future generation.

“You can abuse me but don’t jeopardize the future of our children” Okorocha told the opposition group. He begged the opposition group not to overheat the polity nor cause confusion that will disrupt the general election. He cried over the killing of a Rev Father and vowed that all the culprits will never go unpunished.

“Am surprised that one could pull his gun against an anointed man of God” Okorocha said.