More facts have continued to emerge on why and how Imo Sports Commissioner, Rt Hon Robertson Ekwebelem was allegedly attacked by some aggrieved athletes before their departure to Abuja for the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival.

An eye witness account disclosed to Trumpeta that some of the state athletes who apparently were no longer comfortable with the alleged unjust treatment melted on them by some of their officials, in Imo Sports Council made attempt to get their pound of flesh on the sports commissioner who sources said ignorantly drove in for something else only to fall victim of the athletes anger who were visibly seen sported for war demanding for the camping allowance among many other unjust treatment their officials were giving to them.

Trouble our source said started when officials of the council allegedly told them that the state government released N10m for the 2018 NSF in Abuja while feelers alleged that over N20m was rather released.

The source continued that matters were made worst when according to them some of the athletes were dropped from the state contingent to Abuja coupled with the fact that they were not also entitled to any camping allowance and other incentives after training with their personal funds for 2 weeks ahead of the games.

Learning about this and not been able to get hold of the Deputy Director Coaching, Mr Metu (in charge of Karate) who they alleged masterminded the maltreatment after he allegedly absconded haven sensed danger the athletes sitting the sports commissioner decided to vent their anger as some of the athletes especially the disabled ones hooked his shirt spoiling for war before some persons at Dan Anyiam Community last Thursday waded in to arrest the ugly situation.

It was however learnt that the sports commissioner who was visibly angry with the development made amendments on the state contingent list for the NSF in Abuja before normalcy was restored even as some of the athletes declined to make the trip sitting poor welfare package by the management as their reason.

Meanwhile, feeler reaching Trumpeta suggests that all seems not be well with the Imo State contingent at the ongoing National Sports Festival at Abuja reports has it that Imo athletes are allegedly starving.

One of the athletes who spoke to our reporter in anonymity lamented that most of them have been feeding themselves with their personal money as the meal tickets given them were rejected.

The athletes who another source said, are speaking for war against their officials unless their entitlements are fully given to them also alleged that the officials have not even cared to find out how they are fairing as the NSF organizing committee have continued to request to see the Imo contingent officials in connection to their feeding issues.