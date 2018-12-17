SDP Guber Tussle; Why Court Fined Party, Okey Eze N1m

Reasons why Okey Ezeh, the purported Imo Social Democratic Party (SDP) guber candidate and the party itself got a fine of N500, 000 slammed against each of them by an Owerri Federal High Court has been known.

The Federal High Court 2 presided over by Justice I. Ringim awarded the cost against the defendants and in favour of the Plaintiff, Dr. Anyanwu for failure to file their statement of defence against the suit instituted by Anyanwu.

Eze and the SDP were given extension of time of seven days to file their response while the matter was adjourned to the 15th of January, 2019. The Judge also ruled that the status quo of the parties should be maintained until determination of the suit.

The N1m naira cost is to be paid on or before the 20th of December 2018. It would be recalled that Dr Casmir Anyanwu was thrown up in the party’s primary election as the governorship candidate but was however substituted by the party.

He took out an action obtaining a restraining order against the Independent National Electoral Commission, Okey Ezeh and the Social Democratic Party barring them from substituting his name as the duly elected standard bearer. There is yet to be compliance.

In the Primary election of 5th October, Anyanwu had polled a total vote of 855 to beat his closest rival who scored 128 votes whereas the third contestant scored Zero votes.

After the Court ruling, Counsel to Anyanwu who expressed delight at the ruling and in explanation of what maintaining the status quo represents he averred that his client still remains the guber candidate of his party in the eyes of the law.

He went further to explain that this also affects any purported flag off of any campaign by any other person. Information had filtered that the party in the state had planned to kick off its campaign in the South East from Owerri any moment. In the light of this judgment, it will likely be put on hold.

In a statement issued in the week, the former federal Commissioner had admonished the party to first put its house in order by resolving the governorship issues which he claimed might embarrass the party.

In his words, no fresh primary has been held since then. No substitution of the guber candidate has legally been effected. This fact cannot be wished away by the Party leadership no matter how hard it tries and no matter the level of corruption in the system.