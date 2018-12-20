As electioneering activities are gradually assuming crescendo dimension, the governorship candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) party, Barr Aloysius Osuji, on Wednesday 19th December, 2018, formally presented his running mate, Dr (Mrs) Uloma Uba, an Optometrist to the state leadership and members of the party at their Okigwe road state secretariat, Owerri

In his opening speech, the State Chairman, Hon. Reuben Obijiaku, recalled that the party was exactly a year old on 14th December, 2018, “yet, we have candidates for all elective positions. Most political parties that are several years older are still struggling to find their feet. We should thank God and also commend ourselves for this great feat”.

Barr Osuji, in his address, described her running mate as a credible, worthy and virtuous woman of honour, who will compliment and support him in delivering on his electoral promises. I am passionate about reforming the health sector and her wealth of experience as a medical practitioner will be an advantage in that direction”.

He further stated that Dr Uloma Uba’s impeccable track record, career profile, and human relations attributes are assets for purposeful leadership. We are not career politicians but reformers who are determined to reform the state by implementing programmes and policies that will turn the fortunes of the state around and ensure rapid and integrated development.

He also averred that MAJA party will give women prominent leadership positions in line with the 35% affirmation. “That is why my deputy is a women and the Deputy State Chairman is also a woman”.

The Director General of Aloysius Osuji Campaign Organization, Hon Chikezie Ogujiofor, called for patience, focus and perseverance, just like Jesus Christ endured and persevered because of the glory before him.

The deputy governorship candidate in her response thanked Barr Osuji and the State Working Committee of the party for choosing her. She pledged her continued undiluted loyalty and promised to help mobilize support for the party at the grassroots to ensure victory n the governorship election, come 2019.

Dr (Mrs) Uloma Uba, who hails from Umuofor, Udo in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo state, holds degree in Optometry and a Masters degree in Public Health. She owns a private clinic. She as a staff of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, is and has been Financial Secretary and Treasurer many social and professional bodies and associations. She is presently the Imo State chairman of National Association of Optometrists. Dr Uloma Uba, is happily married to Engr. lubuisi Uba, a native of Iriamogu, Ihiagwa, In Owerri West LGA of Imo state and they are blessed with a daughter.