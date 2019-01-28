Imo State Miners Hold Inaugural Meeting  Decries Double Taxation 

By Onyekachi Eze

Miners Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, has held an inaugural meeting in the State, last Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Federal Secretariat, Owerri.

It was their first meeting of the year, after a successful election late November 2018 that enthroned Hon Okehie Francis Chibuokwu’s led administration for the next four years.

The meeting chaired by the new executive had in attendance, a great number of miners across the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo, as well as the presence of vital security operatives and stakeholders.

In his presentation, the State Chairman, Hon. Okehie Francis Chibuokwu ushered the members into the New Year, and acknowledged their presence.

The cardinal points discussed include the harmonization between the association and the Federal ministry of mines, security operatives, precisely the NSCDC, stakeholders, sensitization and the members’ welfare.

Meanwhile, he lamented over the sufferings of miners in the State, due to double taxation and intrusions from several agencies, militating against a peaceful operation of miners across the State.

He beckon on them to support the dawn of new era in the State’s chapter of Miners Association of Nigeria, pointing out that it will help to unite all miners, as well as creating more jobs and employment.

The State chairman disclosed that there will be improved welfare for all and sundry by the time the government gives them an enabling environment and support base.

“I will be selfless, just, and respect the rule of law. I will ensure that mining does not constitute to environmental hazards”.

While thanking the members for their support and encouragement by aiding in the development of the Association, the Director, Onwardstep Global Services ltd, promised that as they progress, members will have a loan/grant access to boost their respective businesses.

Hon Okehie prayed he will be satisfied seeing Imo miners grow beyond intimidation, and accessing benefits other miners in the Country gets.

Contributing, Comrade Moses Agunanne, the State Secretary, described the meeting as a success, giving by the genuine contributions towards making mining industry productive. He said they are going to work hand in gloves with their partners in attaining greater heights.

In his address, the NSCDC Assistant Commandant, Emeka Odimba, and HOD solid minerals said their job is to ensure security of lives and property, which they will live up to expectations.

He assured miners of their unflinching support, while urging them to be mindful of the environmental implications. He added that they should go by their mining operations legitimately and in designated places.

On the issue of double taxation, Odimba reiterated that operatives of the NSCDC will not disrupt their mining operations once they follow right instructions and pay as at when due, stressing that nobody will interfere in their affairs.

A Federal Mines Officer, FMO, Engr Ayuba Ishaya added, “whatever they do, they should be environmental conscious so that they don’t degrade the environment”.

Speaking further, he buttressed there is no room for double taxation, since the present Federal Government started operating a ‘Single Treasury Account’.

“Double taxation is counterproductive, ensure you are duly registered for operational license”.

Furthermore, he entreats them to be law abiding citizens.

“Your mining activities should be environmental friendly. The issue of registration and royalty payment is very paramount”. He said.

In their respective speeches, a staff of the ministry of minerals and mining, Peter Mmakaogu, and Ebede Charles, second in command to the FMO, commended the incumbent administration, pointing out that they have never had a vital miners association. They submitted that miners rights should not be infringed, but allowed to operate since they also generate revenue for the government.