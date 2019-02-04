By Onyekachi Eze

The Head Of Department, Town Planning, of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, TPL Austin Ukanwa Ugoh Fnitp, has been inducted as the first Assistant National Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners.

The investiture preceded the successful general election of NITP in late 2018, where he was elected for his sterling qualities in the service of effective Town planning and Urban Regional development in his State of resident and Nigeria.

Austin Ukanwa, alongside the other Executive members were inaugurated last Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in an investiture ceremony of the 23rd National President, at the NAF Conference Center and suites, Abuja.

TPL Ukanwa hails from Okporo, a suburb of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

He got his 1st and Masters Degree in Urban and Regional Planning, from Imo State University, Owerri.

Due to his doggedness in effective service delivery to the development of urban planning, and genuine concern for the promotion of humanity, he was appointed SA to the then Imo State Commissioner for lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

He has been honored with several awards in recognition of his life touching programs and administrative sagacity.

According to the information gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper, he has held vital positions, among them were; Secretary of Committee on Change of land use/density, Imo State, member, Imo State URP law drafting committee in 2015, Pioneer Chairman LOC Imo State chapter annual conference/general meeting 2018, General Secretary Imo State chapter 2012-2014, Second Assistant National Secretary 2016-2018.

Addressing Trumpeta correspondent on his arrival from Abuja, Austin Ukanwa thanked the leadership and members of NITP for yet another opportunity to serve.

Also attributing all glory to Yahweh, he said the acknowledgement would be incomplete without identifying with his boss, and the Action Alliance governorship candidate, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for giving him the necessary support to attain such heights, adding that his contributions cannot be overlooked.

He prayed that the vision of Ugwumba in further taking the State to the crescendo from where the incumbent governor would stop be actualized, as he solicits for supports towards the AA candidate.

Ukanwa assured to discharge his duties in accordance to the recommendations and ethics of URP, even as he acknowledged the efforts and motivation of the OCDA.

Meanwhile, according to the National President of NITP, TPL Lekwa Olugu Ezutah, they would focus on the following; reformation of the National secretariat of the institute, membership growth, strengthening the professional competence of members for service delivery, and increasing of awareness of the value of town planning through public enlightenment.

The President also enjoined the Nigerian masses to assist them in keeping up with good town planning.