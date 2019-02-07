Chilaka Urges Imo PDP Members On Grassroots Mobilization 

By Onyekachi Eze

Less than one month to the long awaited 2019 governorship election across the country, a party leader in Okirika Nwenkwo ward, Ahiazu Mbaise, under the People’s Democratic Party, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has urged party faithful in Imo State on the need to embark on grassroots mobilization.

Speaking with Trumpeta correspondent in Owerri yesterday, he advised the PDP stalwarts and members across the State to go back to the grassroots for effective sensitization, pointing out that their presence in their respective wards would do more work for the party.

While expressing optimism that the candidacy of Emeka Ihedioha has attracted the ire of Imolites that truly yearns for effective governance, Chilaka averred that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the people’s desire/choice prevails.

Chilaka, who doubles as the Coordinator for Ihedioha Imo Patriotic Front, South Africa, and Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndiigbo in South Africa described March 2019 as a great month for the Imo electorates to smile again.

“Imo people are determined to liberate the State from torture, hardship and tyrannical tendencies. Come March 2, 2019, history shall be made, when Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha would be announced winner by our Electoral umpire (INEC)”.

He also enjoined the electorates to shun any form of inducement, irrespective of who or where it is coming from, reminding them that they should vote for a credible person with unquestionable character.

According to Chilaka, they should neither be cajouled by sentiments nor deceptive political statements, rather, should be focused on the person’s vision, mission and zeal to give a sound governance to the Imo masses.

Reiterating of Ihedioha’s leadership sagacity, he said the State’s lost glories shall be restored by a vote to the PDP.

“The people’s governor in the waiting, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is very prepared to match opposition in strength to strength in every capacity, as Imolites prepares to recover our beloved state from the shackles of bad and regrettable governance of APC”.