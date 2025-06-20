Anyanwu Vs Ohakim: Again Ohakim’s Lawyer’s Absence Stalls Hearing

The defamation case instituted by Senator Chris Anyanwu against former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim at Federal Capital Territory , FCT High Court , Abuja has suffered a second adjournment in one week due to the absence of the defendant’s Principal Counsel, Mr. Ken Njemanze, SAN.

The case which was slated for hearing on Tuesday 17th June, 2025, was adjourned to Thursday 19th June, 2025 after lawyers from Njemanze’s Chamber, informed the presiding judge, Justice M.I. Sani that their principal took ill that day even as three lawyers stood in for Mr Njemanze for Ohakim.

Though Anyanwu’s counsel Mr. Adekunle Kosoko, objected to the application, insisting that they had enough notice to have prepared for cross examination of the witnesses, irrespective of the senior lawyer’s absence, the judge granted it and fixed Thursday June 19, 2025 for conducting examination in chief and cross examination.

Surprisingly, at the resumed hearing yesterday (Thursday), there was no representation from the Ohakim’s lawyers, Kosoko, after announcing his appearance for the plaintiff, told the Court that at about 4.30 pm yesterday Wednesday, they got a letter from Njemanze’s Chamber that he was still indisposed.

The judge said the Court got the same letter and wondered why they did not send a physical representation to sort out this, especially as their key witnesses have been present in Court for the two days.

Kosoko tried to address the issue of extra costs but the judge said under the circumstances, he did not have much option but to grant the adjournment.

The Plaintiff Counsel then applied that the judge should order that the case must be heard on the adjourned date, whether the defence team’s principal counsel was present in court or not and the court selected October 13, 2025 as the new adjournment date and the judge equally ruled that the trial will be commenced and possibly closed that day.

He also ordered the plaintiff’s counsel to serve the hearing notice on the second defendant, Vintage Press Ltd.

Recall that Senator Anyanwu has taken Ohakim to court over an interview he granted to The Nation Newspaper, published on January 12, 2025, in which she alleged that the former governor defamed her.

Thus, through her lawyers, she requested that Ohakim should publish an apology in two national dailies, including The Nation, which first published the interview.

Instead, Ohakim filed a defence in which he admitted to the alleged defamatory comments and justified them as fair comment.

Ohakim also declared that he intends to publish a letter of apology in his forthcoming book, which he claims Senator Anyanwu sent to the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, GCFR.

In response to the suit, The Nation newspaper published a retraction and an apology to Senator Anyanwu on June 1, 2025.

The Nation stated, “In the light of this, we have taken prompt steps to retract the publication across all our digital and print platforms. Furthermore, we have issued a retraction and a public apology in our May 18, 2025, edition of The Sunday Nation newspaper in order to correct the record and ensure our readers are properly informed.