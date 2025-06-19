UCHE OGBUAGU BERATES  AKARACHI AMADI’S 2 YEARS IN REPS

..DESCRIBES IT AS ABYSMAL FAILURE TO MBAIKE FED CONSTITUENCY

..SAYS, “IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN SAME IF……

The former Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented Ikeduru State Constituency in the State legislative House, and the frontline House of Representatives Candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Reps in 2023, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu has taken the incumbent federal Lawmaker, Hon. Akarachi Amadi to the cleaners over his perceived under-representation.

Ogbuagu, in his open letter to the People of MBAIKE Federal Constituency expressed deep regrets on the alleged inability of the Reps Member to represent well at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, two years after his inauguration.

Full text of Uche Ogbuagu’s letter reads:

“OPEN LETTER TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MBAITOLI/IKEDURU FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

TWO YEARS OF NASS INAUGURATION:

THE MBAIKE QUESTION.

Two Wasted Years.

Two Years of Injustice:

The Pain of a Desperately Stolen Mandate.

The Cry of a Betrayed People.

The Unbreakable Hope for Redemption!

My beloved brothers and sisters of Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency,

Two years ago, despite mindless intimidation and desperate attempts to lure you with money and other perks to sell your conscience, despite the obvious complicity by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, an umpire that compromised its own laws in a bid to subvert your will at the polls, you spoke with one voice. You stood in long queues, weathered the sun, defied fetish promises, and cast your votes for me. The numbers were clear, over 5,000 organic votes clearly separated us from our closest opponent, Akarachi Etinosa Amadi of the APC.

The people of Mbaike had spoken in an overwhelming show of confidence in my person and our manifesto as her true Representative. But in the dark corners of power, a conspiracy was hatched. The enemies of progress and merchants of deceit and illicit power desperados gathered in their coven and stole what was rightfully ours.

Hon. Akarachi Amadi, beneficiary of that heist has spent two years – THREE , in reality, because by next year politics begins again. One would have expected that Akarachi would have transformed our federal constituency by now. The reverse is the case. It is heartbreaking that till today, there has been no deliberate engagement for the good people of Mbaike.

For two years, we have been represented by impostors, who see public office as a personal ATM rather than a sacred trust. While our people suffer, they feast. While our roads collapse, they are building and buying mansions at home and choice cities. While our children sit on bare floors in dilapidated classrooms, they gallivant from one night club to another squandering our common wealth.

A cursory look at his scorecard so far, you will agree that there has been a downturn in Mbaike. There is a consensus in Mbaike and even in Imo State at large that Akarachi Amadi has failed, woefully!! We have never had it this abysmal in the history of Mbaike.

With all modesty, humility and gratitude to the Almighty God and Ikeduru nwem, testimonies and records attest to the fact that our sincere and modest efforts in the House of Assembly, substantially impacted, positively the lives of Ndi Ikeduru and Mbaitoli. We witnessed what it means to truly represent a people, a feat I was ready to replicate and even surpass at the House of Representatives.

In fact, my approach to legislative representation and delivering democratic dividends became a challenge to my colleagues, even pressuring federal lawmakers to replicate my strides in their own constituencies.

Questions are begging for answers:

1. Where is the N1 billion annual constituency allowance as recently revealed by a Representative from the South West Nigeria while addressing his constituents in a recent viral video?

~ Vanished into private pocket, with no single project to show. Even if it’s not up to #1b Naira, How much is it and where is it? This is where Probity, Transparency and Accountability should come to play not on Campaign Billboards.

2. Where are the empowerment programmes?

~ Apparently diverted and replaced with empty promises and deception

3. Where is the federal presence?

~ Nowhere, because our so-called representative has no voice where it matters.

Regrettably, nobody talks about rebuilding Markets, Schools, Health Centers, or Sports facilities.

No scholarships. No deliberate effort to attract projects or even ask questions.

So, what was the point of all those brigandage, noise, thuggery, lies, deceits, intimidation and huge dollars spent only to snatch a mandate freely given to me by the people?

Was it just to grab power to abandon the common people of Mbaike? Your guess is as good as mine.

If justice had prevailed, if our votes had counted, Mbaike would have been a shining example of what true representation means. This is because our team had already conducted a needs assessment for Mbaike, with short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans, aimed to provoke rapid development.

In just two years, we would have done the following:

1. Education Revolution:

– 20 fully renovated school blocks

– 200 scholarships for bright but indigent students across all 24 wards.

– A special Mbaike Education Endowment Fund to ensure no child is left behind, not just playing to the gallery by dumping them with a few copies of #10,000 JAMB Forms, but also preparing them for the examinations and eventually seeing them through tertiary education.

2. Healthcare for all codenamed (OGBUAGU MBAIKE CARES):

– Upgraded health centers with steady electricity

– A mobile clinic program to reach remote villages.

– Free surgeries and medical outreaches quarterly for the sick and elderly.

3. Infrastructure & Economic Boom:

– Rehabilitation of roads with proper drainage to alleviate the suffering of our people

– Solar-powered streetlights to enhance security and commerce.

– A multi-million-naira creative, tech, agro-industrial hub to create jobs and empower our youths and farmers.

4. Security & Social Welfare:

– Patrol vehicles, motor bikes and drones for local vigilantes to combat crime.

– Monthly stipends for the elderly so no elder in Mbaike goes to bed hungry.

– A 24-hour constituency telephone hotline where every complaint is heard and addressed.

Each time I pass through our dilapidated roads, every time I see our children studying under leaking roofs, every time I hear the cries of a mother, who lost her child to a preventable disease, I am haunted by the thought: This suffering was Avoidable!

It is on record that within my first 80 days as a House of Assembly member, I built and commissioned 7 people-oriented projects.

Visible, tangible results were the order of the day.

We were so active that people from Mbaitoli began reaching out for assistance, which inspired my donation of transformers, Abattoirs and Market Construction Projects in Mbaitolu LGA.

For clarity, here is a Profile of some of my projects while in the IMHA:

OGBUAGU MBAIKE’S PROJECTS (2019-2023)

1. Donated a 500 kva Transformer to Iho Dimeze

2. Rehabilitated Ngugo Comprehensive Secondary School water scheme.

3. Built a modern lavatory at Ngugo Comprehensive Secondary School for students and Teachers.

4. Construction of Abattoir and Cold room at Orie Akabo Market Ikeduru (80 percent completed).

5.Constructed the New Orie-Okwu market in Okwu- Eziama-Ugirike Ward Ikeduru.

6. Constructed the New Nkwo- Imo market in Amaimo lkeduru Ancient Kingdom.

7. Constructed the New Orie-Umueze Market in Ezenomi, Uzoagba Ikeduru.

8. Constructed the New Orie Akabo Market.

9. Rebuilt the mmiri Onuomah bridge in

Okwu-Eziama-Ugirike Ward, lkeduru abandoned since 1981.

10. Constructed the New Rt. Hon. Bethel Amadi’s Memorial 5-Classroom block at Akabo High School and equipped the same with modern learning furniture

11. Interlocked Two And Half Kilometers Amii-Akabo Roads.

12. Tarred 2 Kilometers Umuobiara ring roads, Amii Akabo

13. Built player’s and official’s dressing rooms fully Air-conditioned with in built convenience at Ikeduru Stadium Iho and another four Room modern Convenience Block for Male and Female Guests at the Stadium.

14. Constructed a 1000 Capacity Spectator Seats at Ikeduru Stadium, Iho

15. Constructed a VIP Stand, fully Air-conditioned with 2 convenience rooms at the Ikeduru Stadium, Iho.

16. Donated a 60 kva Sound Proof Mikano Lister to the Ikeduru Stadium.

17. Built and Equipped a Mordern Children’s Recreation Park at the lkeduru Stadium Iho.

18. Installed 96 units Solar lights on English Galvanized Pipe-Stands at the Ikeduru stadium.

19. For the first time in Ikeduru, I Linked the Stadium to the public Power supply.

20. Sunk a 5000 litres capacity water borehole with heavy duty H-beam iron stanchion at the Ikeduru Stadium.

21. Donated patrol van, power bikes and Communication Gadgets to the Nigerian

Police.

22. During the longest ASUU Strike in our history, I Organised and Sponsored a 3- week Training Programmes for Ikeduru tertiary Undergraduates in Leather/Garment making and thereafter, donated Industrial Sewing Machines to them for take off.

23. Sponsored Ikeduru Youths in Vocational Training Programmes and Equipped the candidates thereafter with modern bakery and confectioneries machines and tools.

24. Played Guarantor roles in the Empowerment of select market women recommended by their market leaders across Ikeduru with wares on wholesales, supplied on credit and comfortable repayment plan thus grew a lot of businesses.

25. Monthly check ups and Hospital bills subsidy for the indigent in Ikeduru and beyond.

26. Sponsored 16 Ikeduru Indigenes to travel abroad for Greener pastures.

27. Sustained Provision Of Monthly Welfare Package for 146 Special Citizens and underprivileged persons in Ikeduru for 4 years in office.

28. Built A Smart Abattoir at Nkwo-Orodo Market Mbaitoli LGA with Water system.

29. Drilled a borehole at Eziama Obi-Orodo

30. Constructed the New 155 Open Stalls at Afor-Nneudo Market Mbieri, Mbaitolu.

31. Donated 300kva Transformer to Azara in

Umunoha ward, Mbaitolu LGA.

32. Empowered lkeduru Indigenes with both Public and Private employment opportunities within and outside Imo State.

33. Daily distribution of 14,000 loaves of Century21 Special Bread to Ikeduru homes and other numerous palliatives items, all through Covid 19 lockdown Period.

33. Shared over 200 wheelchairs, 400 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of Noodles, Clothes, etc annually on Birthdays while in Office.

33. Quarterly and random Payment of hospital bills for Ikeduruans trapped at various hospitals and Maternity homes.

34. Constructed village hall and equipped same with high quality furniture for Umuobiara, Ami-Ákabo

35. Sponsored Ikeduru indigenes to NDDC Aqua Ping empowerment scheme.

36. Secured football clubs to deserving lkeduru football talents, locally and abroad.

37. Donated several posh cars, SUVs and Mini Buses to deserving lkeduru and Mbaitoli indigenes.

38. Drilled a borehole at Iho Dimeze lkeduru.

39. Drilled a borehole at Umudim/ Inyishi ward Ikeduru.

40. Drilled water borehole at Ebikoro Uzoagba

41. Drilled a borehole at Orie Akabo.

42. Drilled a borehole at Abazu Ikeduru.

43. Drilled a borehole at Avuvu lkeduru

44. Supported Ikeduru Students in

Higher Institutions with quarterly bursary for 4 years while in office via UCHE OGBUAGU LOVENDAR FOUNDATION.

45. Introduced and Facilitated an interest free loan scheme for Mbaike students in higher institutions and defrayed total costs for defaulters.

46. Drilled a borehole at Amakohia lkeduru

47. Drilled a borehole at Atta ward 2.

48. Drilled a borehole at Atta ward 1 Ikeduru

49. Drilled a Borehole at Eziama Ikeduru

50. Drilled a borehole at Amatta Ikeduru

51. Donated 500kva Transformer to Umuekpere Abazu community Ikeduru.

52. Donated 200kva transformer to Ikeduru Anglican Diocesan Headquarters.

53. Drilled a borehole at Orie Okwu Market in Okwu-Eziama- Ugirike, Ikeduru with Galvanized Solar lights.

54. Built a Modern Police station, Fully equipped with modern facilities Plus a Fully Furnished Police Quatres at Akabo Ikeduru

55. Sponsored 121 Ikeduru indigenes to CBN empowerment loan Scheme

56. Enrollment of 290 Ikeduru women in Bank of Agric loan scheme, Paid the accrued interests and defrayed total costs for defaulters.

57. Energization of 500kva Transformer donated to Iho Dimeze.

58. Constructed Press Gallery at the Ikeduru stadium, Iho

59. Donated Sports kits to Communities across Ikeduru and Sponsored super class Sports competitions for four years

Including Love and Unity Novelty Matches between Ikeduru Elites and Ex- Super Eagles Of Nigeria Team.

60. Offered Scholarships to countless students of Ikeduru at both Secondary schools and Higher Institutions.

61. Drilled a borehole at Umueze Uzoagba

62. Rehabilitation of Ngugo Comprehensive Secondary School water Scheme.

63. Regrassed Ikeduru Stadium Play pitch Iho.

64. Drilled a borehole at Nkwo Imo Market, Amaimo.

65. Drilled a borehole at Ebikoro in Uzoagba

66. Drilled a borehole at Umuri Amaimo Ikeduru.

Above is a summary of my stewardship in part while in the Imo State House Of Assembly, between 2019-2023; 85 per cent of which were achieved and delivered within the first 2 years.

Yet today, under this viciously imposed Mbaike representation, there is absolutely nothing to show. Even the few youths they misled into thuggery and armed banditry against me, today languish in abject poverty, totally abandoned, dejected and un-empowered.

No more sharing of dollars. Nobody even takes their calls anymore.

Now, It’s two years, after the beneficiary of this daytime robbery assumed office, there is nothing to show for it. Compare him to his first-term colleagues like Hon. Amobi Ogah (Abia State, Labour Party) and Hon. Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (Ideato Federal Constituency, PDP), both in opposition parties are delivering excellence in their respective constituencies.

Just a few days ago, I read in the papers, where Hon Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere gave his 2 years scorecard in the National Assembly to the Ideato Nation with Schools, Roads, 25 Borehole projects, 40 bills and Motions to his credit, among others.

What has Akarachi Etinosa Amadi got to show Ndi Mbaike??

Where is our “Mr.Legislative Capacity”representative doing his own representation and legislation?

Only On Deceitful Billboards!

Honestly, I am not desperate for power. And this is never just about me. But I am deeply passionate for the development and dignity of my Mbaike people.

A critical look at the House records (Hansards) shows

No bills in his name!

No single motion in his name!

Not even a petition in his name!!

Even the death of the Rt. Hon. Tobias Ochiama from his immediate ward (Okwu- Eziama- Ugirike) who represented Mbaike at the National Assembly at a time should have been an ample opportunity to raise his hand on the floor for the first time, hinging on Privileges, at least for a Minute Silence in honour of that fallen parliamentarian.

Akarachi could not speak and was never on seat.

The alleged incidence of a strange aeroplane bomb blast at Mbieri in Mbaitolu LGA in same 2024, which destroyed a newly constructed residential building was such an issue of serious Threat to communal peace and security which shouldn’t have required being in the Order Paper. Just raising up of hand and standing under Privileges and Issues Of Urgent Public Importance!

Akarachi Etinosa Amadi was nowhere to be found.

Several incessant issues of insecurity and ecological menaces of the highest order in his own Eziama Ulorji community, Amakohia, Avuvu, Mbieri, etal have not been enough to spur the young man to speak for MBAIKE!

Not even a Petition!!

It’s succinctly Clear that MBAIKE just has a seat in the National Assembly without a Voice.

And each time I watch House Proceedings with MBAIKE seat in docility,

I keep asking…

Could it be that the Hallowed Chamber has swallowed the self acclaimed “Mr Legislative Capacity”?

No Projects, Just silence!!

Why?

Is it about him or About Mbaike?

It is on record that since that Anti- MBAIKE ruling of Saturday December 16, 2023, the Court of Appeal has still not released to me, the Certified True Copies of the judgment on that election petition which I filed in an attempt to retrieve my stolen mandate. That infamous judgment delivered by Hon.Justice A.O Dawodu Williams that accepted unsigned, undated and unauthored form EC8A Result sheets from 56 Polling Units without judicial precedence. Why??? Because they know their decision lacked justice for me and for you, the people of Mbaitolu/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

That was the first time in our jurisprudence to see where probative value was given to documents (Form EC8A Result sheets, heavily mutilated with unreadable and unfounded bogus figures, completely at variance with the IRev postulations) yet Not signed, Not stamped, Not dated or Not authored by anyone!!!

As a lawmaker, I have always known that it’s a Natural law that any document not signed, stamped or dated is a worthless document! But Hon Justice A O Dawodu Williams ruled otherwise.

Another rude shocker is the widespread report that last year, 2024, our representative, purchased the popular Capitol Hotel along Okigwe Road, Obilubi at #350m. Even Up to this minute as I write this letter, the representative and or his office has neither denied same allegation that constituency projects funds meant for Mbaike were expended on that transaction.

Rather, with rash impunity, we witnessed speedy modern renovation of the facility with exquisite Furnishing and the inscription of his name-Akarachi and the Waka” logo conspicuously on the signboard as a cynosure at Obilubi. It bleeds my heart because such humongous sum would have been used for the reasons it was appropriated by the Federal Government.

I, therefore, join the good people of MBAIKE to demand Immediate answers:

1. Why has our representative remained dormant and inactive in the House of representatives?

2. Where are the palliatives? Where are the 2 years Constituency development funds for Mbaike?

3. Why is personal aggrandizement, divorcing wives, marrying 2 foreign women in two years with hard currencies, prioritized over public service?

Without delving into private lives, a public office holder must uphold decency and discipline. This is not about me. It’s about the suffering of MBAIKE people, which I cannot ignore.

To those who rigged, To those who betrayed, To those who aided the dastardly act by ganging up against the Will Of God, bearing false witnesses against the People’s Destiny, Those who funded the action and those who sold their conscience for a pot of porridge, know this, God Is the rewarder. You may have stolen the seat or aided in stealing the People’s joy momentarily, but you will never steal the People’s Resolve. And you cannot silence the truth forever.

The children of Mbaike will someday ask, “What did you do when you broke into the House of Representatives?” And you will have no answer because your legacy is one of a collosal loss.

Special tributes, to the market women who stood firm, the youths, who defied intimidation, the elders who voted, protected it and prayed endlessly, I salute your courage. You are the true champions of Democracy. You are the reason I’m undeterred. We are in this together.

By the grace of God, this struggle is far from over. The same spirit that made you vote me for a paradigm shift in 2023 is the same spirit that will bring us victory in the days ahead.

We shall rise again, by the Grace Of the Almighty God whom I serve.

I may not say what tomorrow holds, but I know that no darkness lasts forever. The sun will rise again on Mbaike. Our stolen mandate shall be reclaimed. The Bible assures me that affliction shall not rise the second time. The Egyptians we see today, we shall see no more.

As I conclude, I wish to alert the public that those concerned would rather than view this open letter as an honest engagement by a concerned Mbaike key stakeholder, who is obviously voicing the minds of Ndi Mbaike, they will soon resort to raining all manner of abuses on my person, name calling and other gimmicks. This is All in a bid to divert attention from the very weighty issues contained in this letter.

They will also commission their few gullible boys to embark on the spreading of lies and propaganda in the social media to highlight audio achievements that can not be verified. They will as usual want us to believe that there is still time for them to “transform” Mbaike.

Time will tell.

Watch Out, any moment from now, they will start reaching out to some youths whom they will use dirty and dump as usual, with monetary inducement in preparation for another round of hijack. But am certain that Mbaike youths are wiser now than ever. They can never be used against Mbaike interest, the second time.

Be on the look Out, very soon, they will start flagging off white elephant projects which will never be done or completed. These are deceitful optics packaged in an attempt to hoodwink Mbaike ahead of 2027.

Also note that they will flag off fake projects that will never see the light of the day. It is also possible that they will again mobilize those worn out road construction equipment to sites to create the impression of an ongoing project.

All Are Fake!

They will even try to copy some of my programmes and projects as x-rayed in this letter. I do not begrudge them, if they are sincere about implementing them, but it is important they acknowledge the original owner of the idea or programme.

However, nothing will ever be as genuine as the original. Nobody ever gives what he doesn’t have.

Please let us beware that there is nothing that they, will not do to gate-crash into the House of Representatives again, as the 2027 election comes. We must remain alert and vigilant to their devices and insist on the right thing, for the overall good and interest of Mbaike.

I have pledged to continue Serving, Speaking truth to Power and fighting for Mbaitoli- Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

Trust me, I will never Abandon You.

Stand Strong, My Ever Resilient People Of Mbaike!

A nnu e meela, Unu anwula.

Ever Yours In the Struggle!

Rt. Hon. Uche Ogbuagu

Majority Leader Emeritus

(OGBUAGU MBAIKE)

The People’s Real Choice