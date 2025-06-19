Crisis Looms In Ngor Okpala Community Obiangwu, As Indigenes Oppose Planned Town Union Election By LG Chairperson 

Crisis is brewing in Obiangwu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, following stiff opposition being mounted by the community against the plan of the Local Government Chairperson, Hon Chika Ibekwe to hold town union election in the community,on Friday, June 20,2025.

The Community is kicking against the plan to conduct the election on many grounds. They are alleging that due process is not being followed, and also that the planned election is a vendetta mission against the the incumbent President General, Chief Maxwell Opara,and the entire community. They further alleged that the reason why the chairperson who is said to be working in cahoots with the Councillor representating the ward is fighting the community, and its PG is because they didn’t support her during the last local government election, as well as the refusal of the PG to consent to handing over the two million promised by the government to the Councillor.

According to the community whose concerns were made known by the APC WAard Chairman of Obiangwu/Ezemba Ward 10, Chief Emmanuel Agbakwuru, the fact that it’s only in the community that town union election will be holding out of the entire 29 autonomous communities in the LGA, clearly highlight the fact that it’s not only illegal, but also failed to comply with due process. According the PG like his colleagues in other communities of the council, and in fact all autonomous communities in the state,the PG was appointed by the governor, so if he is to be removed from office, the directive to that effect is supposed to come from the governor. He noted however, that to the best knowledge of the community, no such directive has been giving by the governor.

He stated that assuming such order exists the governor as a renown grassroots leader would have also made sure the people and leaders of the community are carried along in the process,as opposed to the present unfolding drama of unilateral administration of the process by the chairperson.

He further declared that the alleged illegal plan to hold election on Friday has further strengthened subsisting allegations that the chairperson is bent on destabilizing peace and security in the community and Obiangwu/ Ezemba Ward 10, having previously attempted but failed in the past to forcefully remove the President General of Ezemba Autonomous Community and the Youth Leader of Obiangwu Autonomous Community.

Chief Agbakwuru disclosed that tension is presently brewing in the community over the alleged illegal plan to conduct election, as youths of the community have threatened to disrupt the proposed election. Apart from the youths he pointed out that almost all other political and community leaders in the community, including himself,the Ward Government Liason Officer, GLO, Hon Chukwuma Anuforo,the traditional ruler, Eze Ordu,the village heads and the incumbent PG and his executive, are against the plan.

Given this mass opposition therefore, he appealed to the Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma,to quickly intervene in the matter before the chairperson and Councillor of the Ward, who doubles as the Leader of Ngor Okpala Legislative Council, throw the community into crisis due to their selfish interests.