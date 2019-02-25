Reps Election: Igbokwe, Chukwukere, Alagbaoso, Opiah, Chike Okafor Bow Out

It is obvious that some members of the National Assembly who has sought fresh tickets to return to the Federal House might not have the chance to do so if results INEC released so far are concerned.

After last weekend’s election, about four serving lawmakers would be bidding bye to the Green Chambers for now.

Leading the pack is a two time lawmaker whose voice may not be heard on the floor of the House, Hon Rapheal Nnanna Igbokwe as well as former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah. While Igbokwe is out of contest for Ahiazu/Ezinihittee, Opiah is of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Fed Constituency.

Also to be missed in action in the next political dispensation is Austin Chukwukere of Ideato Federal Constituency. Despite the victory of Okorocha in the Senate, through the ruling party Chukwukere of the same APC could not fly.

Same fate befell a two-time lawmaker, Jerry Alagbaoso of the same Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Fed Constituency who failed to pass as the PDP candidate.