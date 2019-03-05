Uzodinma’s Guber Ambition Is A Collective Responsibility -Ogbonna •As Awo Omamma Vows To Deliver Him

By Onyekachi Eze

Few days to the long awaited governorship election across the country, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received the assurances of his constituents of Awo Omamma extraction.

No matter how one see the guber bid of the Senator representing Orlu zone in the National Assembly (Senate), his declaration to govern the State has been greeted as a welcome development, and a dawn of new era in the history of governorship of Imo.

While the Oru East born politician keep bagging supports of the masses, a notable structure identified as “Awo Omamma Agenda 2019 Hope For Governor” has vowed to deliver their brother in the upcoming Saturday’s election.

Speaking with Trumpeta correspondent in Oru East over the weekend, during the grand finale of the Senator’s campaign, the Coordinator of the Agenda, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna said Hope Uzodinma’s guber ambition is a collective responsibility for Imolites across board.

Nyerere described the APC candidate as a round peg in a round hole, as well as the true definition of the adage, ‘A gold fish which has no hiding place”, whose governorship ambition has rekindled hope for Imo masses.

He attributed Uzodinma as the only candidate with the magic wand of transforming the State to an enviable heights, especially as the State is in dire need of revival from Okorocha’s misrule.

Also, he disclosed that by his political and leadership sagacity, he would restructure the State, as well as attract the dividends of democracy.

‘Omekannaya’ as fondly called said, the election of March 9, 2019 will determine the fate of Imolites for the next four, hence the clamour to vote massively for Uzodinma.

Nze Nyerere however extolled the leadership prowess of Honorable Nkenna John Nzeruo, member representing Oru East LGA in Imo State House of Assembly.

He said Nzeruo has exhibited what lawmaking should be, which has been on the expectations of Ndi Oru East. Therefore, he eulogized his undaunted love for his constituents, and support for Senator Hope Uzodinma, even when he was persuaded by Okorocha’s led government to rain abuses on the Distinguished Senator.

In a related development, the Agenda Coordinators from the 4 wards in Awo Omamma viz; Mr. Eugene Ekeoma (Ward 1), Nze Nyerere Ogbonna (ward 2), Chief Douglas Olemeforo (ward 3), and Chief Anthony Akuneme (ward 4), other notable leaders of Awo Omamma; Nze Raymond Ibekwe, Nze Nnamdi Onyeka, Hon Chimezie Udogwuh, Dr. Emma Ogbenta, Elder Aloy Nnawugo, Mr. Chimezie Sobiere pledged to give the Senator a 99% votes on Saturday.

While expressing optimism that Uzodinma’s leadership would be people oriented if elected, they warned thugs to stay off Awo Omamma, as they unequivocally assured to vote and protect their votes.

In the same vein, they called on the Imo electorates not to waste their votes, voting in continuation of anarchy, misrule, untold hardship and negligence of the rule of law, rather, should vote for APC for an everlasting joy and people oriented government.