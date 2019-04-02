IHEDIOHA CONSTITUTES TRANSITION COMMITTEE

Governor elect of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, has constituted a Transition Technical Committee with Prof Ernest Ebi as Chairman with Dr (Mrs) Kema Chikwe as Vice Chairman.

The Committee, which is divided into 12 sub committees also has Dr.Chinedu Okpaleke as Secretary.

Each of the subcommittees has a Chairman and a Secretary.

The sub committees are: Projects and Review, Finance Review and Funding Initiative, Integrated Infrastructure, Human Capital Development, Good Governance, Agriculture, Commerce and Industries, Job and Wealth Creation, Tourism and Hospitality, Talents and Opportunities, Security, Diaspora Initiatives and Owerri Town Planning,

Members of the Committee were carefully selected by the Governor-elect and are made up of men and women of high integrity who are committed to the actualization of the task of Rebuilding Imo State.

The Committee will be inaugurated on 3rd April, 2019 at Rockview Hotel, Owerri by 12 noon.