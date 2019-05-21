ISOPADEC ON FIRE AGAIN, As Adhoc Workers Block Gate

For the umpteenth time, the center can no longer hold in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC following disagreements between the management and a group of security officials in its employ.

The crux of the matter, according to Trumpetafindings is the issue of allocation meant for members of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Security Network (ISOPASEN). The ISOPASEN is blocking the gate of ISOPADEC by demanding for their unpaid ten months subvention arears.

Trumpeta learnt that the aggrieved workers had taken hold of the entrance gate before they were informed through a top management staff that they should ask their coordinator (names withheld) about the money.

But it was further gathered that the coordinator on getting the information that he should be held responsible for the subvention, however revealed that top management of the interventionist’s agency has been collecting a reasonable percent of the allocation.

As at the time of this report, the management is seeking a parley with the aggrieved security operators to settle the workers.