By Okey Alozie

Imo State House of Assembly has asked the state governor to sack the council chairmen and councilors with immediate effect.

The motion which was moved by member representing Ahiazu Mbaise, Ken Agbim stated that there was no proper election to bring in the council officers adding that their coming negates the laws for conduct of LGA polls.

Having suspended them in previous plenary session, the lawmakers now face Ihedioha the powers to go further to sack them immediately.

According to the lawmakers, the continued stay of the chairmen amounts to illegality that should not be tolerated by a well meaning government.

In another development, the members have also moved to recover their properties. The motion to recover the property was moved by Chika Madumere seconded by Mike Iheanaetu of Nkwerre and Aboh Mbaise respectively.

The target of the House members is the parliamentary quarters the Okorocha administration privatized and converted to Heroes apartment since 2011.

Trumpeta learnt that a private developer had taken hold of the parliamentary quarters since Okorocha came in and converted it to Heros apartment.

Meanwhile, the House has approved the appointment of Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) as Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice. The letter was presented to the members and it was approved as the first Commissioner for the new administration. Nnawuchi is from Owerri Municipal council.

The House earlier gave nod to the Governor for the approval of 12 Special Advisers and other key government officials.

The embattled executive chairmen and councilors in reaction condemned the action of the lawmakers, adding that they were fully elected and have mandate of their people.

According to them, the election that was conducted by Imo State Electoral Commission (ISIEC) was free and fair.

“We were duly elected by the people and we are having the mandate of our people, therefore the law must continue to protect us. Imo House Assembly members and new Governor should allow us to serve out our tenure” the embattled chairmen and councilors declared.

Information revealed that the aggrieved chairmen and councilors have resolved to go to court to stop their sack.