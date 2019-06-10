Chinedu Offor: My Life in Danger, Gets Vote of Confidence

By Samuel Ibezim

The last speaker of the 8th House of Imo State Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedu Offor has raised the alarm claiming that his life is in danger.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Offor who came on board after the resignation of lawman Duruji told the public about security threat to his life and that of the lawmakers by Senior members of the immediate past government.

He warned that should anything funny happen to name, they senior government officials of the past government should be held responsible.

Meanwhile, a Motion for vote of confidence on Rt. Hon. Chinedu Offor, was moved by Nkenna Nzeruo of Oru East and seconded by Hon. Israel Nnataraonye of Mbaitoli.

Speaking, Nzeruo said that Offor has made them proud by righting the wrongs of Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, immediate past speaker, saying that Ihim perpetrated several wrongs, evils and harassments. Also, he revealed that at the street, people said that the little touch on Akachi statues may have helped the lawmakers to rediscover themselves and start doing right things.

Also, Hon Barr. Donatus Onuigwe from Oru West said that Ihim has made them proud. He opined that Offor’s portrait as speaker be placed and should adorn in the House adding that Ihim’s own either removed or placed behind Offor’s own.

When Speaker Offor put it to voting, it was overwhelmingly supported.