Why Imo Civil Guard Commandant Ejifugha Is After My Life- Nzeruo

Reasons behind the unsavoury incident between the member representing Oru East Local Government Area, in Imo State House of Assembly, Nkenna John Nzeruo and the State Commandant of Imo Civil Guards, Chief Donatus Ewe Ejifugha has emerged.

The social media has been awash with video footage of an alleged threat Ejifugha handed Nzeruo after a function in their Awo Omamma locality.

Both are kinsmen from, Awo Omamma, a community in Oru East LGA.

Following the public discourse over the trending video, the lawmaker said he only responded to his constituents curiosity over the dilapidated nature of the Umuonwuna road, which he claimed its contract was awarded to Ejifugha by the past governor.

Narrating what actually transpired on that fateful day, Nzeruo disclosed that he only honoured a function in Ejifugha’s neighborhood when he was accosted by the constituents to intimate them what truly kept the Nichben Junction/Amaji/ Umuonwuna road project unattended.

According to him, he clearly explained to them without any reservation that the said roads were awarded since 2011/2012, and its contract re-newed in 2017 by the Rochas Okorocha administration to Ejifugha, thereby exonerating himself from anything concerning the road project.

Irked by his direct response to the people’s questions, Trumpeta when contacted the legislator gathered that the Ex police officer (Ejifugha) in company of his armed men of the civil guard, besieged him and queried him reasons for attributing the inability to fix the roads to him.

In exchange of words, Donatus Ewe threatened to kill him while his ‘boys’ shot sporadically on the premises.

Nzeruo quoted Ejifugha’s threat saying, “A ga m agbagbu gi”, if translated means “I will kill you”.

Meanwhile, the outgoing lawmaker had raised an alarm over the threats to life by Ejifugha for speaking out on the poor state of the road, especially as it concerns the welfare and well-being of his constituents.

While disclosing threatening calls and suspicious movements around his vicinity since after May 26th, 2019 Ejifugha made the threats and swore to kill him, he called on the security chiefs and public to take note should anything happen to him or family members.

Hon Nkenna Nzeruo averred that he is leaving the 8th Assembly with clean hands and optimism that he represented well as a lawmaker, challenging anyone with contrary view to fault him with facts and figures.