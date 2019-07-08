By Tunji Adedeji

The raging issue of percent of payment for workers salaries in Imo State is taking another turn as the administration of Emeka Ihedioha is reported to be raising eyebrows over the alleged short payment of the civil servants.

Despite a promise by the new administration that payment of 70% salary which was the hallmark of the Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration, the payment remained 70% for June even as some section of the work force are yet to receive the amount.

Speaking to Trumpeta on phone on the issue, Ihedioha’s Special Adviser, Media Steve Osuji disclosed that payment of 100% to Imo workers remains sacrosanct in the agenda of the governor adding that it amounts to huge embarrassment to hear about 70%.

Explaining further, Ihedioha through the media aide stated that there is no going back in 100% insisting that 70% payment is a thing of the past. “The governor assured the workers when he met with them that it is 100%. It is surprising to hear about 70% or any other percent less than 100%.

The state government shall look into the matter. There is suspicion that those incharge of preparing the salary may have used the old format of the previous government which paid 70%.

“You know the immediate past administration of Okorocha paid 70% till May, 2019, even when we took over on May 29, the salary had been prepared for June was paid.

The administration is looking into circumstances behind the reported 70% payment”, Osuji added.

Trumpeta learnt that there was possibility of a mix up in the preparation of the June salary despite government circular directing 100% against 70% and authorities in the state are conducting investigation.

It was further learnt having being used to the 70% preparation format, if some account officers may have gone back to the old system. Reliable information from the Ministry of Finance in the course of the investigation unveiled certain shoddy deals that may have caused the 70% payment.

According to details this newspaper obtained, to when it became obvious that Okorocha government had ended and his preferred candidate, Uche Nwosu couldn’t become his successor, agents of Okorocha in government engaged in massive employment and addition of suspected ghost workers in state pay roll.

It was further gathered that at the LGA and state ministries, there was massive employment racketeering where names of several people were included in pay roll. And the names of those hurriedly recruited were included in payroll of the state thereby resulting to inflated amount for salaries.

A worried Ministry of Finance were reported to have developed concern as the numbers of workers went beyond the amount stipulated for the 100% payment.

To avoid confusion, it was reverted to 70% pending probe.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC is also studying the situation as the leadership has requested their members to make available their payment slips to verify what government has paid for the month of June.

A source in the workers’ union revealed that the labour will hold Ihedioha by its words.