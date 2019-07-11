Should information coming from the newly reconstituted Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, on its plans for the LGA elections is considered, the issue of electing councilors of the LGA from autonomous communities may become a thing of the past.

The immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha conducted elections into the councils in 2018 under autonomous communities structure.

But the newly composed ISIEC who came into force after the removal of the Okorocha chairman and councillors including the commission members has given indication that the election would be on ISIEC ward and not autonomous communities or INEC level.

Giving the hint was the new ISIEC chairman, Barr Julius Onyenaucheya. According to him, the elections won’t be based on autonomous community system, rather it will be based on ISIEC wards”.

Further clarification by the ISIEC chairman indicated that the relevant laws in the state abrogated the autonomous community system for ISIEC wards, adding that the commission will be guided by the laws of the state.

“Law 29 of 2019 has repealed the autonomous community councillorship style. So autonomous community won’t apply. ISIEC ward will be used because it has been created earlier and has been used before now. It was Law No 14 of 2000 and Amended Law No 12 of 2006 and Law No 29 of 2019”.

Speaking on wide range of issues after a meeting with the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC the ISIEC chairman surrounded by other members of the commission, assured that despite the time available, the commission would meet the desired target expected of them in line with the Electoral Act. “We shall meet the target, we are independent, we shall be firm and transparent for the public to believe in us. We are taking off with an interface with the Inter party Advisory Council, IPAC.

“The commission wants to meet all the parties with presence in the state to solicit for their support and participation in the enlightment of the people” he added.

Speaking about their backgrounds as people who had party affiliation before appointment “we are people of integrity who can’t be influenced. Money or godfathers can’t cajole us to abandon our duties. We can’t bargain our integrity, we have civic obligation to give Imo the best”, he added.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed ISIEC officials have been assigned portfolios they include;

Hon. Ngozi Duru, Commissioner- Administration

Hon. Barr. Ethel Nwando Anyasinti, Commr.- Legal

Hon. Barr. Ambrose Ugboaja, Commissioner- Operations

Hon. Dr N. N.N. Nwanesi, Commissioner- Information

Hon. Dr. Chinedu Iwu, Commissioner- Planning/Research & Statistics

Hon. Prof. Sam Onyekuru, Commissioner – Logistic & Security