IMSU VC Opens Up On Achievements Says School Offers 65 Courses

The Vice Chancellor of Imo State University IMSU, Prof (Mrs) Adaobi Obasi has declared that the Institution is one of the best in Nigeria both in Academics and conduct.

Speaking to some Senior Journalists in the Senate Chamber of the Institution yesterday, the Vice Chancellor maintained that she has changed the face of the University since she assumed office in 2015.

She said that by the time she took office, IMSU had a pile debts in of arrears in salaries and allowances owed the staff, but within a short period of time, she offsetted the Bills to the extent that today IMSU does not only pay 100% salary, but pays as at when due, and is not owing any staff.

The top Administrator who was recently named the Best Female Vice Chancellor in Nigeria hinted that although the Institution receives monthly subvention from the State Government that covers for only 68% of workers salary, but the school under her administration sources through other means to augument the full salary of 100% with Internally Generated Revenue IGR.

Prof Obasi disclosed that the IMSU offers Sixty Five (65) Programmes, of which only two have yet not been accredited, which are Medicine and Optometry, due to the strict conditions and requirements which include an Operational Teaching Hospital which the poor state of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu contributed to.

She said Law Department of the Institution has full accreditation including Professionally.

Adaobi Obasi whose tenure lasts for Five Years said the Institution has recorded enormous progress because there exist cordial relationship among the School’s Management, Staff and students which has created a smooth synergy within the Institution’s system.

She maintained that today in IMSU, staff promotion is regular, welfare of workers is taken care of, student Unionism is allowed to fester, but warned that the school frowns at cultism and other behaviours inimical to campus code of conduct.

The School Administrator showed the Journalists three Hostels already completed for the resident students, saying that she is happy that under her administration IMSU became a Residence University, which she said will create harmony among the students as they live together.

She said IMSU has a total of Twenty Eight Thousand Students, (28,000) with Twenty Five Thousand (25,000) Indigenous students, while none Indigenes are three thousand (3,000) in number.