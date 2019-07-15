Tunji Adedeji

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha on Friday threatened to drag past administration of Senator Rochas Okorocha to President Muhammadu Buhari,over alleged mismanagement of Bail Out Fund.

Ihedioha stated this at the Government House Owerri while addressing the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo chapter when they paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Ihedioha who expressed concern over the plight of pensioners in the state regretted that Imo State Government is going to repay the debt while pensioners are still being owed over 60 months pensions in the state.

The governor raised eyebrows over reason why Imo State Government operated 250 revenue accounts during the era of past administration saying he cannot comprehend the reason if not to legalize stealing in the state.

The governor further accused the rescue mission government of legalizing stealing in Imo state with operating 250 revenue bank account for the state.

According to him,” Mr President meant well when he released the Paris fund to several states and I don’t see the reason why Imo state should still be battling with payment of pension fund today after receiving billions of naira to offset their bills.

The governor further said his administration will localize the payment of pension in the state after the verification exercise, vowing to ascertain what the Paris fund released to Former Gov Rochas Okorocha to pay backlog of pensions owed to the senior citizens was used for.

While responding to CAN’s appeal for urgent assistant in fixing their leaking secretariat roof,Ihedioha queried why a building commissioned 4months ago by Vice President Yemi Oshibanjo should be leaking in a short while.

He said things are so bad beyond imagination in the state that none of Okorocha’s structures can pass integrity test. Today Imo State has the poorest road infrastructure in the country.

“The Imo state Secretariat had not had light for 8years. Go to House of Assembly, Government House Lodge even the Ndubuisi Kanu Exco Chamber is leaking ,yet our resources is being used to pay for advert on a national TV stations.”

“The state of education in Imo is nothing to write home about, can we say education is in advanced state in our state today? The health sector is not even better.”

He also accused former governor Okorocha for creating 6 universities without budgetary provisions on how to manage it. He said Joking or playing politics with the lives and future of Imo people, he said.

He promised that his administration will work closely with the religious body’s because they can’t succeed without God.

Ihedioha who told the Christian leaders to come up strong and criticize him as governor when he’s doing things not right ,opined that because of the circumstances and exigencies of his duties ,his administration seriously requires their prayers.