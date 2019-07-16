As the 2019 season of the Nigeria Women Premiere League NWPL kicks off across various centers, Heartland Queens will on Wednesday engage Adamawa Queens at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri.

The state female team who against all odds survived relegation last season with empty stomach are very optimistic that things will look much better following the promises of the “Rebuild administration” under the leadership of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The players have expressed their readiness to repay the kind gesture of the state Governor by securing all three points come Wednesday against the Adamawa Girls.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk shortly after their last training session yesterday at Dan Anyiam stadium, team captain Hannah Ikono said the players are in good spirit and have trained well saying that the optimism coming from the government on their welfare they are charged to give their best for the three match points at stake.

Striker, Udezuruigbo B Princess said though thy don’t enough information about the Yola based side but that they will not be intimidated about their league statute.

The lanky striker assured they are looking forward to use the match to appreciate Governor Ihedioha whom she said started caring for them even before his swearing in adding that come Wednesday at Dan Anyiam they will be relying on the support of their home fans to get the desired result.

Princess who last played for Tokas Queens of Lagos and says Mata of Brazil is her role model loves Jersey No 9 and blue as her favourite colour wants to make the super at the end of the league season.