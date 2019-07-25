The Unknown Story of Imo Ministerial Nominee, Emeka Nwajiuba

The political atmosphere in Nigeria changed on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 when the expected list of ministerial nominees from President Mohammed Buhari was advanced to the National Assembly for confirmation.

Against all odds and in what appears more like a surprise package, the name of a House of Reps Member from Imo state, Honourable Emeka Nwajiuba was among the 43-man list sent to Senate.

Nwajiuba’s nomination put to rest a growing speculation and in fighting within the rank and file of Imo State chapter of APC and the runway AA allies.

Unfounded stories characterized the built up to nomination as several names were peddled before it became that of the member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

The new development has thrown up Nwajiuba as the Man to watch in Imo politics thereby throwing up certain unknown part of his life to the public.

From what was obtained from close associates,

Emeka Nwajiuba was born shortly after the broke out of the Biafran war in August 20, 1967. He hails from Ehime-Mbano LGA of Imo State. He is a lawyer. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989, pursued his LLM at University of Lagos and PhD at University of Jos.

He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 to 2003. He contested for Imo State Governorship Election in 2003 challenging the then incumbent Governor, Chief Achike Udenwa of the Peoples Democratic Party. He has been President Muhammadu Buhari’s most trusted political ally from the time of CPC till today.

He had served as House of Representatives committee chairman on Land, Housing and works from 1999 to 2003 before contesting Imo governorship on the platform of APP/ANPP in 2003, 2007 and as CPC candidate in 2011. He was secretary of the Constitution drafting committee that produced the Constitution of the merger committee to form APC in 2013.

Nwajiuba in his days in the House, was one of the most effective and efficient legislators, who initiated ground-breaking reforms, engaged in robust debates and kept the executive on toes, even when he supported and promoted mutual relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. He was said to have played the non conformist without making non-conformity a principle at an age innocence, probity and prudence were the orders of the day in the Green Chamber.

He coordinated the political pressure group that bought 2019 All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He contested the Okigwe North House of Representatives seat 2019 under the platform of the Accord party.

Being a one time member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, which makes him a ranking member, he took a shot at the speakership position of the House of Representatives 2019.

A foundation member of the APC, and in fact the secretary of the Constitution Drafting Committee that produced the document which gave birth to APC, he stood a good chance.

The decision by Nwajiuba to actualize his ambition into the Green Chamber through the Accord Party was in mutual understanding between him and the APC, geared toward staving off the war of attrition and consequent acrimony orchestrated and selfishly inflicted on the Imo State chapter of the APC by the state governor Rochas Okorocha.

Nwajiuba has been described in many quarters as a very decent and enlightened man of letters. This quality alone has endeared him to so many of his colleagues at the National Assembly and politicians across the country. Little wonder his listing for a ministerial post is receiving a groundswell of endorsements and support from all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Highly cerebral and astute, Hon. Nwajiuba has proved his mettle in virtually all endeavours he had been involved in. He was an outstanding parliamentarian during his first sojourn in the House of Representatives and in his immediate past current assignment as chairman of the Tertiary Education Trustfund, TETfund. He is dependable, reliable and a bridge builder.

With his listing for a ministerial position, Imo finally seems to have gotten the right leadership across board to set the state on the part of positivity and progress.