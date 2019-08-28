Kidnapped FMC Medical Doctor’s Family Appreciates Araraume, CP

It has been commendation galore for Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and the Imo State Commissioner of Police Mr Ladodo over the release last Thursday August 22nd of Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie.

The medical officer Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie was abducted along IMSU road front gate at about 8pm on August 17th 2019 by men suspected to be kidnappers. Shortly after his abduction, the kidnappers established contact with his family demanding a ransome of #20million naira only which threw the entire family into palpable anxiety and fear for his dear life.

However, an irony of fate played out when senator Ifeanyi Araraume arrived the Federal Medical Center(FMC) Owerri on Sunday the 18th of August 2019 to visit a patient, 33 years old Mr Bright Aguguo who his Foundation, ARARAUME DESTINY FOUNDATION undertook his medical expenses to the tune of over three million naira, only to be told that Doctors working under the Federal Medical complex are abducted on weekly basis, citing an instant case of the kidnap of Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie whom the Doctors informed senator Ifeanyi Araraume, was part of the team of surgeons that carried out the successful surgery on Mr Bright Aguguo a patient with hyperplastic goiter.

Devastated by the ugly development, Senator Araraume assured the doctors ably led by Dr Nwakor, the president of the resident doctors association, Dr Nwakor, a police doctor and others that something very urgent will be done. As they were ruminating over the development, Araraume quickly put up a call to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ladodo demanding for his intervention in the incessant kidnap of the FMC Owerri doctors which has turned to be a recurring decimal on weekly basis.

The Commissioner of Police requested that Araraume come along with the Doctors.

The prompt intervention of the State Commissioner of police who mobilized men of anti kidnapping and Special anti robbery squad led to the release of Dr Ukachukwu Egbuzie on Thursday August 22nd, 2019.

Expressing happiness that his brother was rescued alive and unhurt, Mr Uche Egbuchie, younger brother to the rescued Medical officer in a telephone chart with the chief press secretary to Senator Araraume Agu Diamond, praised senator Araraume for the role he played towards the rescue operation. He posited that God used Senator Ifeanyi Araraume when he paid an unscheduled visit to Federal Medical Center Owerri to attract the immediate attention of the Commissioner of Police Imo State who swiftly moved into action to secure the release of his brother, though not without paying of ransome.

He also appreciated the state commissioner of police, Mr Ladodo for his proactive step in ensuring that the kidnappers compromised.

The Imo CP, Mr Ladodo assured law abiding citizens and foreigners in the state to go about their lawful duties as the police command will not spare criminals in the state.